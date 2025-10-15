Hitachi Energy Supplies 1100 kV GIS for Jiangxi UHV Substation Expansion

The project involves deploying advanced GIS technology to support the expansion of Jiangxi's Nanchang substation, strengthening interconnections and enabling large-scale power transfers across central China’s high-voltage grid.
Hitachi Energy will supply 1100 kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) for the 1000 kV Nanchang ultra-high-voltage (UHV) substation in Jiangxi Province, supporting the site’s expansion as part of China’s ongoing UHV grid development.

Commissioned at the end of 2021, the Nanchang substation is a key component of central China’s double-looped 1000 kV UHV grid and the first facility of its kind in Jiangxi. It plays a central role in strengthening interconnections between Hunan and Jiangxi, increasing power transfer capability between provinces, and supporting the integration of renewable energy resources.

The expansion project is designed to enhance the substation’s stability and capacity to accommodate future grid growth. It also contributes to the broader four-province alternating current (AC) transmission corridor linking Henan, Hubei, Hunan, and Jiangxi—an effort aimed at enabling large-scale power transfers and improving grid flexibility across the region.

Hitachi Energy’s 1100 kV GIS technology is engineered for insulation coordination and mechanical endurance, meeting the performance and reliability standards of China’s 1000 kV AC UHV system. The equipment will be manufactured at the company’s high-voltage switchgear facility in Xiamen, China.

According to the company, the project marks another application of its GIS technology in the world’s highest-voltage networks and supports China’s ongoing electrification and low-carbon energy transition.

