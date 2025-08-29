FirstEnergy Launches Reliability Project in Adams County, Pennsylvania

A major grid reliability project is underway in Adams County, Pennsylvania, aimed at strengthening electric service for nearly 2,300 customers, including Hanover Hospital, Alpha Fire Company and WellSpan Health.

The East Germantown-Germantown Reliability Project, led by Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission (MAIT), a FirstEnergy company, includes construction of a new substation and a 115-kV transmission line. The project is designed to enhance service reliability and support future growth for customers served by FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company, known locally as Met-Ed.

The new East Germantown Substation is scheduled to be completed and energized by the end of March 2026. It will connect to the existing Germantown Substation through a newly built high-voltage power line, supported primarily by wood poles and supplemented by steel structures where needed.

Once in service, the project will provide an additional power source, improve operational flexibility and expand switching capabilities. The upgrades are expected to allow electricity to be rerouted more quickly during outages, reducing both the frequency and duration of service interruptions.

“Earlier this summer, we saw how high temperatures and increased demand can strain the system and lead to outages,” said John Hawkins, president of FirstEnergy Pennsylvania. “By adding a second power source and improving switching capabilities, we’re building a stronger grid that can better handle peak loads and reduce the frequency and duration of outages.”

The transmission line route was developed with careful study to minimize impacts to environmentally sensitive areas, property owners and local communities. Vegetation restoration and other environmental work will continue into 2026 as final stages of the project are completed.

The initiative is part of FirstEnergy’s Energize365 program, a $28 billion investment in grid modernization scheduled between 2025 and 2029. The long-term effort is focused on building a smarter, more resilient and more secure electric system to meet customer needs today and into the future.

Met-Ed currently serves about 592,000 customers across 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania.