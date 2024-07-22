669e69a5e4e4b26cf4099886 Felogo940x520
  1. Utility Business

FirstEnergy Completes $3.5 Billion Sale of 30 Percent Stake In Transmission Subsidiary

July 22, 2024
The company will deploy final $1.2 billion in proceeds to further strengthen balance sheet, supporting sustainable, long-term growth through Energize365 grid investment program.

FirstEnergy has received the remaining $1.2 billion in proceeds from the $3.5 billion sale of a 30% ownership interest in its FirstEnergy transmission subsidiary to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners (Brookfield).

FirstEnergy received the initial proceeds of $2.3 billion from Brookfield when the transaction closed in March.

The company is deploying the proceeds in a credit-accretive manner, consistent with the company's plan to further transform its balance sheet and support its five-year, $26 billion Energize365 grid investment program.

FirstEnergy has completed approximately $7 billion in strategic equity financings at an equivalent share price of $87 per share, or 36x trailing price-to-earnings valuation.

"With the successful execution of these strategic transactions, FirstEnergy now has a strong balance sheet to support important investments in our regulated businesses that enhance service reliability, the customer experience and the transition to a more electrified economy," said Brian X. Tierney, FirstEnergy President and Chief Executive Officer.

About the Author

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy includes one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, and a regulated generating fleet with a total capacity of more than 3,500 megawatts.

Voice your opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!

Continue Reading

Sponsored Recommendations