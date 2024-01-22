Con Edison’s Reliable Clean City – Idlewild Project Receives State Authorization

The New York State Public Service Commission has approved construction of Con Edison’s proposed Reliable Clean City - Idlewild Project worth $1.2 billion in Queens to enable cleaner air for local residents and achieve the state’s goal to mitigate climate change by electrifying existing medium- and heavy-duty vehicle fleets in the area.

The investment will create two substations and a Springfield electric network to meet the growth in customer electricity use in Queens while enabling and providing clean energy to homes, businesses, and major transportation hubs.

The project will provide continued electrification and redevelopment at downtown Jamaica, John F. Kennedy International Airport and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s bus fleet.

The project will help Con Edison accommodate new sources of renewable energy and increased demand, while maintaining its reliability in Queens.

It will also provide interconnection points for energy storage and enable large clean energy resources to interconnect with the Con Edison system, which boosts the State’s renewable energy goals included in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“Con Edison’s Reliable Clean City – Idlewild Project will create good-paying, green jobs for skilled union workers and lift the standard of living in our region,” said Jim Shillitto, president of Local 1-2 of the Utility Workers Union of America. “This project will demonstrate utility workers’ essential role in creating a clean energy future.”