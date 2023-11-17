Creative Underground Transmission Construction in Queens

The symbolism of this site’s transformation is notable. NRG Energy sold the property to Beacon Wind, which will create a point of interconnection for its planned offshore wind turbine projects.

Time and Budget

Thanks to creative construction processes, Con Edison finished its Queens line and associated upgrades on substations in Corona and Long Island City, New York, in two and a half years. The utility budgeted US$275 million but now expects to save $40 million.

In Brooklyn, New York, a 1-mile (1.6-km) feeder will connect two substations, while in Staten Island, New York, a 9-mile (14.5-km) cable will connect two substations on opposite sides of the island. These projects will start serving customers by 2025.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s 2019 rule required peaker units with 15 MW of capacity or more to comply with the new limits from May through September, the so-called ozone season. This season is when air quality is the worst and demand for power peaks in New York, as customers use their air conditioners to stay comfortable.

The regulation was well-founded. When coupled with volatile organic compounds in the atmosphere, nitrogen-oxide emissions lead to the formation of ozone and smog. Elevated ozone concentrations can irritate people’s eyes and respiratory systems as well as aggravate the symptoms of asthma sufferers.

The regulation also was consistent with New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which sets out the most ambitious environmental goals in the U.S. As Con Edison makes clear in its Clean Energy Commitment, the utility supports the law and is building a grid to carry 100% clean energy by 2040. It offers incentives for building electrification and the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, as part of transitioning away from fossil fuels to a net-zero economy by 2050.

If a peaker unit could not comply, the owner had two choices: Stop operations during the ozone season or use renewable generation or battery storage to get emissions to the allowable level. Many of the peaking units have played a critical role by supplying power to certain areas, known as transmission load areas, in New York City. These are transmission-constrained areas where meeting demand requires local generators due to transmission limitations.

The fossil fuel-fired, simple-cycle combustion turbines run at times of high demand and are low in efficiency and high in emissions.

The Right Solution

In 2020, The New York Independent System Operator and Con Edison agreed that, with the peakers unavailable, the local transmission system could not reliably serve the forecasted load in New York City. The utility studied numerous options to solve this issue, including building a new transmission substation, expanding an existing transmission substation and transferring one or more networks to new distribution area substations. All these options were too costly.