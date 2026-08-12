From supply to resilience: A renewed approach to Canada’s energy security

An abundance of natural resources positions Canada among the top global energy producers. Energy is also a major economic driver, generating almost 10% of Canada’s GDP and one-third of all goods exports1. While these statistics may suggest Canada's energy strength, energy availability is only one pillar of an increasingly complex energy security ecosystem. Addressing rising energy demand, aging infrastructure, supply chain disruptions, and increasing climate risks requires strengthening the reliability and resilience of our energy systems. For utilities, grid operators, governments, and industry, energy security has become as much about system performance as it is about energy production.

Is Canada ready for this challenge?

Energy security in today’s world

Energy security has wide-reaching implications. A secure energy system generates wealth, prosperity, and safety for Canadians and our global allies. When under threat, it can undermine public safety, economic growth, and societal well-being.

A comprehensive approach to energy security begins with an understanding of what energy security encompasses in a rapidly evolving energy and geopolitical landscape. Today’s approach to energy security must consider the full spectrum of energy sources and the entire energy value chain, from production, transmission, and distribution to storage and end use. As such, it can be best described through three pillars:

Energy availability , representing a sufficient supply of energy

, representing a sufficient supply of energy Energy reliability , meaning that energy can be delivered when and where it is needed

, meaning that energy can be delivered when and where it is needed Energy resilience, the ability of energy systems to withstand and recover from disruptions

However, these pillars do not exist in a vacuum—they are inherently connected to global markets and geopolitics that shape energy security more than ever before.

Emerging challenges for energy security

As the energy security landscape evolves, it brings new challenges and opportunities. Many of them have not been traditionally considered part of energy security.

Policy and governance approaches to energy security now need to navigate: