Texas-New Mexico Power Unveils Outage Notification System To Improve Service Quality

Texas-New Mexico Power (TNMP) has launched its outage notification system for better customer experience and service reliability.

The system, live and operational, possesses a cutting-edge technology to alert customers immediately about any service interruptions, ensuring transparency and enabling users with real-time updates during unforeseen events.



The key features are as follows:

Real-time Alerts: Customers receive immediate notification through SMS, email, or voice during any service disruptions.

Customized Updates: Users can personalize notification preferences and receives updates tailored to their specific location or service plans.

Enhanced Transparency: Detailed outage reports and estimated restoration times provide customers with clear and accurate information.

Seamless Communication: A user-friendly interface allows for easy interaction, feedback, and reporting of issues.

“We believe this system will redefine how customers interact with TNMP and perceive their service providers during outages,” said Keith Nix, vice president of Operations.

Customers will receive an alert as soon as TNMP confirms about an outage in the customer’s area, irrespective of the source, by signing in the system. They will receive no more than 10 per hour and have an option to opt out at any time.