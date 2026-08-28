CIGRE 2026 Highlights Need for Faster Grid Investment, Workforce Growth

The global electricity sector needs to accelerate grid investment and development to keep pace with electrification, renewable energy integration and rising data-center demand, according to discussions at the CIGRE 2026 Paris Session.

More than 15,000 power industry experts from 100 countries attended the event, along with 330 exhibitors.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that annual investment in electricity grids needs to increase by about 50%, from approximately $400 billion today to $600 billion annually by 2030.

Project delivery times remain a significant challenge. According to the IEA, an extra-high-voltage transmission line can be permitted and built in about 1.5 years in China and around three years in India. Comparable projects in Europe and the United States often take eight to 10 years or longer.

Coordinating the Grid

CIGRE emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to developing and operating the power system as electrification accelerates.

The organization said transmission and distribution system operators need to coordinate network development and system operations, while utilities, manufacturers and technology providers must expand equipment production, innovation and industrial capacity.

Regulators and public authorities also need to establish stable investment frameworks while addressing affordability and public acceptance.

“No plan B, no planet B,” said Konstantin O. Papailiou, president of CIGRE, calling for collective action to develop future power systems.

Addressing the Workforce Gap

The industry also faces a growing need for engineers, technicians and digital specialists.

About 8 million people worldwide currently work in constructing, maintaining and operating power grids. The IEA estimates that the sector will need an additional 1.5 million workers by 2030.

CIGRE said its technical working groups and CIGRE Fund for Innovation and Education are addressing the workforce challenge through research, scholarships and training programs around the world.

French Industry Minister Visits Exhibition

French Industry Minister Mr. Martin visited the CIGRE exhibition as part of the FIERE event. He highlighted the importance of cooperation in addressing the current wave of electrification and noted that the first CIGRE conference was held in Paris in 1921.

More than a century later, CIGRE continues to bring together stakeholders across the electricity sector to address industrial, societal and environmental challenges.