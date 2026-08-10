T&D World Live Preview: Cyberhawk's Focus on Grid Innovation

During T&D World Live, Cyberhawk will showcase how utilities can transform aerial inspection data into actionable asset intelligence at scale — enabling a more proactive approach to asset integrity, maintenance and network resilience.

A highlight will be Cyberhawk’s joint session with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), “Beyond Wildfire Mitigation: Scaling Aerial Inspections and Analytics at PG&E.” The session will explore how large-scale aerial inspection programs can evolve beyond individual use cases to support broader asset management objectives across complex utility networks.

Cyberhawk will also feature across the conference program, including the Innovation Shares general session and PowerUP Lunch, “Let’s Talk UAS: Value, Challenges, and the Road Ahead,” creating further opportunities to share lessons from the deployment and continued evolution of mature utility drone programs.

At the Cyberhawk booth #505, attendees can experience live demonstrations of iHawk, an inspection and asset data management platform. iHawk enables utilities to manage high-volume inspection programs, turn aerial data into structured engineering findings, prioritize defects and connect results into enterprise asset management and work management processes.

Cyberhawk specialists will also be available to discuss scaling inspection programs, wildfire mitigation, engineering-led asset assessment and the role of AI in accelerating analysis. By combining intelligent automation with engineering expertise, Cyberhawk supports comprehensive asset assessment rather than inspection focused solely on predefined defect types.

From data capture to actionable results and remediation, Cyberhawk enables utilities to build inspection programs that deliver measurable value at enterprise scale.

Cyberhawk | Booth 505

thecyberhawk.com/

