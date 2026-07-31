T&D World Live to Feature Three PowerUP Lunch Sessions on UAS, Grid Intelligence and Renewable Asset Optimization

Attendees at T&D World Live 2026 will have the opportunity to dive deeper into emerging utility technologies during three sponsor-led PowerUP Lunch sessions on Sept. 1, immediately before the conference's Opening General Session.

The optional lunches, scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., are exclusively available to registered utility conference attendees and are designed to provide interactive discussions and practical insights into technologies shaping the future of grid operations.

This year's PowerUP Lunch lineup spans unmanned aerial systems (UAS), predictive grid monitoring and renewable asset optimization.

Let's Talk UAS: Value, Challenges, and the Road Ahead

Sponsored by Cyberhawk, this interactive session will explore how utilities are leveraging unmanned aerial systems to improve inspection programs, enhance safety and increase operational efficiency.

Presenters Jay Jenkins and Matt Zafuto of Cyberhawk will lead a discussion on where utilities are realizing the greatest value from UAS deployments, the barriers slowing broader adoption and the technologies and strategies expected to shape the next phase of drone-enabled utility operations.

Predictive Fault Intelligence: Detecting Grid Failures Before They Happen

Sponsored by Safegrid, this session will examine how predictive fault monitoring technologies are helping utilities identify developing equipment issues before they result in customer outages.

Attendees will learn how transient monitoring and predictive analytics can detect, predict and locate grid faults earlier, enabling utilities to perform proactive maintenance, shorten outage durations and reduce field inspections. The presentation will also feature real-world utility case studies demonstrating how advanced fault intelligence is improving system reliability and operational performance.

Total Asset Optimization in Renewables – The NovaSource Story

Sponsored by Clairvest, this session will focus on strategies for maximizing the performance of utility-scale renewable energy assets.

Alexander Carbone of Clairvest will discuss how NovaSource's Total Asset Optimization (TAO) approach combines operational expertise with digital technologies to improve the performance of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage systems. According to the session description, the methodology can increase actual daily energy production while improving reliability and operational outcomes for renewable infrastructure projects.

Interactive Learning Before the Conference Begins

The PowerUP Lunches are designed to give attendees an opportunity to engage directly with industry experts in a smaller, discussion-oriented setting before the conference's main programming begins.

Registration details for the optional lunch sessions will be shared with conference attendees in advance of the event. Space is expected to be limited, and advance sign-up is encouraged.

T&D World Live 2026 will take place Sept. 1-3 in Orlando, Florida, bringing together utility leaders, engineers and technology providers to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the future electric grid.