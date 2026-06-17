envelio Aims to Accelerate Simulation, Reduce Grid Interconnection Backlog through 'Physics-First' Software

Energy software company envelio is celebrating what it calls a “technological breakthrough,” reducing the time it takes for annual time-series simulations to process from days or weeks to less than 30 seconds. With this leap, envelio aims to address an industry bottleneck for clean energy projects and data centers to connect to the power grid via its GPU-based power flow solver.

The patent-pending solution claims to be up to 20,000 times faster than industry-standard processes that rely on desktop grid calculation tools. envelio states utilities can now run continuous, large-scale grid simulations as part of their daily operations, shifting the way grid capacity is assessed.

According to envelio, more than 2,500 GW of generation, storage and large industrial projects are awaiting grid interconnection worldwide. Data centers and renewable energy developers all face the same critical dilemma, which the grid tech company focuses on solving by utilizing a “physics-first” method versus an AI “black box” approach.

"Utilities are under growing pressure to evaluate significantly more interconnection requests, scenarios and flexibility options within tight timelines,” envelio, Inc. CEO Luigi Montana said in a statement. “Our GPU-based solver fundamentally changes how utilities approach grid planning by replacing periodic, worst-case analysis with continuous, time-series-based decision-making. This enables utilities to make better use of existing grid capacity, prioritize investments more effectively, and support a more cost-efficient energy transition."

envelio’s Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP) claims to enable new use cases that the tech company claims weren’t feasible previously. By performing physics-based calculations, envelio aims to provide engineers with large-scale scenario simulations and faster interconnection assessments to promote more informed grid investment decisions.

Adopting real-time simulation through its IGP enables utilities to visualize exactly how the grid will behave when new loads—such as data centers, EV charging stations or battery energy storage systems—seek to connect.

"The need for faster simulation is so high that solutions have emerged in the industry that rely on AI-based estimation just to speed things up," added Dr. Fabian Potratz, CTO of envelio. "We have opted to still accurately solve the real physics in the grid—but with a new technology that is at least as fast as, if not faster than, AI-based estimation approaches out there."