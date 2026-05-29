Grid Platform 'Texture' Secures 12.5M to Optimize Software for Utility Management

Through its AI management tools, Texture claims to monitor for transformer overload and potential outage risk before failures occur. Examples the software company highlighted were an EV charging station doubling its energy draw overnight, multiplied by other neighbors, can cause significant stress on grid infrastructure that wasn’t meant to manage that computed load.

That is why Texture has viewed this as an opportunity in the market to improve grid management efficiency before failures to avoid months of operational exposure, as transformer prices have continued to spike amid supply constraints, according to Wood Mackenzie. Texture also states that its software doesn’t require the removal of existing systems, such as smart thermostats or advanced metering infrastructure, to integrate.

The company has partnered with the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC) to reportedly provide member co-ops with access to its management tools previously available only to larger utility networks.

“A co-op serving 15,000 members shouldn't have to build custom technology to launch a battery program or manage transformer load,” said Sanjiv Sanghavi, Texture's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “We built Texture so they don't have to."

Texture points to Vermont Electric Cooperative as one of its large utility clients that has integrated its software to monitor their grids and manage hundreds of batteries across its service territory.