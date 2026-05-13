T&D World Live 2026 Program Highlights AI, Grid Resilience and Infrastructure Modernization

The conference program for T&D World Live has been announced, offering an early look at the discussions and utility-led case studies that will shape this year’s event in Orlando this September.

The 2026 program was developed with input from utility leaders and industry experts and is designed to address many of the most pressing issues facing the transmission and distribution sector, including grid resilience, artificial intelligence, workforce readiness, infrastructure modernization and emerging technologies.

Utilities currently featured in the program include Xcel Energy, Florida Power & Light, American Electric Power, Orlando Utilities Commission, Great River Energy, NV Energy and ComEd, among others.

The agenda will focus on both operational and strategic priorities for utilities as they navigate growing electricity demand, evolving customer expectations and increasing pressure to modernize grid infrastructure.

Topics currently on the agenda include:

AI and digital twins for grid operations

Grid resilience amid extreme weather and cyber threats

Workforce development and multimodal training

Private LTE and communications networks

Grid-enhancing technologies in the field

Data center demand and infrastructure planning

Safety culture and operational transformation

Future-focused grid investment strategies

The agenda is still being finalized, with additional sessions and speakers expected to be added in the coming weeks as confirmations are completed.

“The program now provides a strong preview of the conversations, case studies and utility-led insights attendees can expect onsite,” said Gina Weber, T&D World Live Program Director, in an announcement about the event.

The conference will take place in Orlando, September 1-3, 2026. Early Bird registration pricing is currently available for attendees.

More information and the full conference agenda are available at T&D World Live 2026 Conference Program