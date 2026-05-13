T&D World Live 2026 Program Highlights AI, Grid Resilience and Infrastructure Modernization

This event highlights critical issues facing utilities today, including extreme weather resilience, cyber threats, and emerging technologies, providing attendees with operational insights and strategic frameworks to modernize and strengthen the power grid.
May 13, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
6a04f46d8e2ac4425d26c97d 68dd8d684400d4a6087d464454823892509 842ec22b4b K

The conference program for T&D World Live has been announced, offering an early look at the discussions and utility-led case studies that will shape this year’s event in Orlando this September.

The 2026 program was developed with input from utility leaders and industry experts and is designed to address many of the most pressing issues facing the transmission and distribution sector, including grid resilience, artificial intelligence, workforce readiness, infrastructure modernization and emerging technologies.

Utilities currently featured in the program include Xcel Energy, Florida Power & Light, American Electric Power, Orlando Utilities Commission, Great River Energy, NV Energy and ComEd, among others.

The agenda will focus on both operational and strategic priorities for utilities as they navigate growing electricity demand, evolving customer expectations and increasing pressure to modernize grid infrastructure.

Topics currently on the agenda include:

  • AI and digital twins for grid operations
  • Grid resilience amid extreme weather and cyber threats
  • Workforce development and multimodal training
  • Private LTE and communications networks
  • Grid-enhancing technologies in the field
  • Data center demand and infrastructure planning
  • Safety culture and operational transformation
  • Future-focused grid investment strategies

The agenda is still being finalized, with additional sessions and speakers expected to be added in the coming weeks as confirmations are completed.

“The program now provides a strong preview of the conversations, case studies and utility-led insights attendees can expect onsite,” said Gina Weber, T&D World Live Program Director, in an announcement about the event.

The conference will take place in Orlando, September 1-3, 2026. Early Bird registration pricing is currently available for attendees.

More information and the full conference agenda are available at T&D World Live 2026 Conference Program

About the Author

Nikki Chandler
Email

Nikki Chandler

Group Editorial Director, Energy

Nikki is Market Content Director for the Endeavor Business Media Energy group, which includes T&D World, EnergyTech and Microgrid Knowledge media brands. She has 30 years of experience as an award-winning business-to-business editor, with 24 years of it covering the electric utility industry. She started out as an editorial intern with T&D World while finishing her degree, then joined Mobile Radio Technology and RF Design magazines. She returned to T&D World as an online editor in 2002, and took over as managing editor in 2017, then market content director in 2023. She has contributed to several publications over the past 30 years, including Waste Age, Wireless Review, Power Electronics Technology, and Arkansas Times. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.S. in journalism from the University of Kansas.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

10 Ways to Protect the Grid Against Wildfires and Storms
Maintaining and Repairing Aging Lattice Towers: Strategies for Safety and Cost-Effectiveness
8 Types of Electrical Conduit and Their Uses
Sponsored
How to calculate electrical conduit labor and installation costs
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of TD World, create an account today!