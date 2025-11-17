Gridware Raises $55 Million to Expand Real-Time Grid Monitoring Technology

Gridware has secured a $55 million Series B funding round led by Tiger Global and Generation Investment Management, with continued backing from Sequoia Capital, Convective Capital, Fifty Years, True Ventures, Lowercarbon, and Y Combinator. The company says the investment will accelerate the deployment of its continuous grid-monitoring technology in the U.S. and abroad.

The company’s pole-mounted Gridscope sensors support what Gridware describes as Active Grid Response (AGR), combining mechanical, electrical, and environmental measurements to give utilities real-time visibility into distribution circuits. By identifying hazards and pinpointing outage locations and causes, the technology is intended to help line crews respond faster and, in some cases, prevent failures altogether.

“Our work with U.S utilities shows how real time visibility and cost effective fault identification can meaningfully improve the way distribution grids operate,” said Tim Barat, Co-Founder and CEO of Gridware. “We’re now seeing global interest in this more modern approach to grid operations. The latest funding allows us to continue to support utilities in the U.S. while also preparing for international deployments.”

Gridscopes are currently deployed on tens of thousands of poles across the United States. Gridware reports that its utility partners collectively serve about 40% of electricity customers nationwide. One partner, Duquesne Light Company (DLC) in Pittsburgh, recently received the 2025 Charles Steinmetz Top Innovator in Network or Grid Operations Award from Public Utilities Fortnightly following its initial rollout of the technology.

“Gridware’s unique approach to real-time grid monitoring strongly supports Duquesne Light Company’s core mission to deliver safe, reliable power to our customers. After a successful pilot phase, we deployed 1,700 additional Gridscope devices across the Pittsburgh region for greater visibility into grid conditions – helping us respond to issues with increased precision and speed,” said Josh Gould, Director of Advanced Grid Solutions and Strategic Planning at DLC.

As utilities face more frequent disruptions from extreme weather and rising demand, Gridware plans to engage with operators in the United Kingdom and continental Europe to examine how AGR could support faster restoration, improved safety, and long-term reliability across distribution networks.

“Utilities worldwide are facing similar pressures: increasing demand and aging infrastructure,” Barat said. “Operators are looking to improve reliability without costly system overhauls. Gridware is well positioned to help.”

Investors also pointed to broader implications for the technology. “Gridware solves a critical need for low-cost, real-time grid observability, enabling grid resiliency through a true systems-level solution,” said Dave Easton, Partner, Growth Equity at Generation Investment Management. “However, Gridware does not just help the grid rise to the challenges it faces, we believe it can also help us build an energy system that works better for everyone, including providing for safer communities and more equitable power consumption.”

Gridware said the Series B funding will allow it to expand manufacturing capacity, scale deployment operations, and adapt its operating model to align with utilities’ multiyear planning and regulatory cycles. The company is also increasing hiring across hardware, firmware, software, data science, machine learning, and applied research roles to support ongoing product development.