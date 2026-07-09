Benton REA Taps Landis+Gyr to Support Next-Gen Metering Solutions for Grid Visibility

Under this agreement, the Washington-based electric cooperative will deploy Landis+Gyr’s Revelo grid sensors across its 620-square-mile territory.
July 9, 2026
2 min read
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Landis+Gyr, a global energy tech platform, is partnering with Benton Rural Electric Association (Benton REA) to deploy next-generation advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and grid-edge energy management solutions. Under this agreement, the Washington-based electric cooperative will deploy Landis+Gyr’s Revelo grid sensors across its 620-square-mile territory.

Revelo utilizes high-resolution waveform data and edge computing to analyze electrical activity on both sides of a service connection for real-time grid visibility. The company claims this real-time visibility helps utilities track energy usage, detect load behavior and identify anomalies before they become critical grid issues.

Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr’s Revelo grid sensors.

Landis+Gyr’s Revelo grid sensors.

Benton REA states the tech will also help manage rising demand from distributed energy resources such as EV chargers, heat pumps and other new loads. Based in West Richland, the rural electric cooperative serves roughly 17,000 member accounts in the southeastern part of the state.

The utility explains they're linking these application assets to the Revelo grid sensors over a two-way, hybrid wireless system. It will combine Landis+Gyr’s Gridstream RF Mesh IP network with omni-carrier cellular endpoints, ensuring reliable data connectivity in mountainous and remote areas while supporting cost-effective power delivery.

“Our primary goal is ensuring we can maintain reliability, manage costs and provide flexible demand management options for our members,” said Aaron Welling, lead project manager at Benton REA, in a statement. “The Revelo platform expands our options with sensing capabilities that support load disaggregation, smart switching and power quality applications to improve system planning and maintenance.”

With new loads coming online, such as EV charging and agricultural irrigation, Benton REA states it will utilize Landis+Gyr’s captured data to identify and balance heavy appliance loads on its distribution system.

"Rural utilities are being asked to manage increasingly complex demands on the grid while maintaining the reliability and affordability their members depend on," added Mark Ortega, distribution sales director at Landis+Gyr.

So far, Landis+Gyr’s latest AMI solution deployments have been enabled in more than 2,000 utilities worldwide as it aims to scale real-time operational control for modern energy providers.

About the Author

Eric Moody
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Eric Moody

Staff Writer

Eric is a staff writer for the Endeavor Business Media Energy group, which includes EnergyTech, T&D World, and Microgrid Knowledge media brands. He is a Philadelphia native with over nine years of experience in multimedia and print journalism throughout the news industry. He graduated with a B.S. in Communication Studies from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.
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