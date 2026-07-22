COPA-DATA to Showcase Software-Defined Grid Modernization at CIGRE 2026

As utilities invest in grid modernization, renewable energy integration and digital infrastructure, software is playing an increasingly important role in supporting the evolving electric grid. During the CIGRE Paris Session 2026, Aug. 23-28, COPA-DATA will showcase how its zenon software platform is designed to help transmission and distribution utilities modernize substations and grid operations through flexible, vendor-independent automation.

The company says utilities worldwide are facing mounting challenges as they work to modernize aging infrastructure while meeting growing electricity demand, integrating more renewable energy resources, complying with stricter cybersecurity regulations and addressing workforce shortages.

According to COPA-DATA, software-defined automation offers utilities a way to modernize existing substations incrementally by separating automation software from proprietary hardware. This approach is intended to help utilities standardize engineering across mixed-vendor environments while preparing infrastructure for future operational requirements.

At its booth during CIGRE, COPA-DATA will demonstrate several capabilities of the latest version of its zenon platform, including:

Vendor-independent HMI, SCADA and gateway functionality for IEC 61850-based digital substations.

Top-down engineering using the IEC 61850 Configurator in zenon 16.

Software-defined and virtualized architectures, including virtual protection, automation and control (vPAC), virtual HMIs and virtual RTUs.

Distribution management system (DMS) capabilities for multi-site substation and renewable energy asset management.

Automation features designed to support compliance with cybersecurity standards and regulations, including NIS2, CRA, IEC 62443, IEC 62351 and NERC CIP.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) services such as MQTT connectivity, device management, dashboards and fleet-wide reporting.

The company also plans to highlight how the platform supports utilities operating substations built over decades with equipment from multiple vendors and technology generations. COPA-DATA says its vendor-independent software is designed to integrate legacy assets alongside modern IEC 61850 systems while allowing utilities to standardize engineering workflows, introduce virtualization where appropriate and maintain flexibility in hardware selection.

The platform supports deployment across Windows, Linux, virtualized infrastructure and containerized environments, providing utilities with options as operational and technology requirements evolve.

Throughout the conference, COPA-DATA specialists will be available to discuss topics including substation modernization, IEC 61850 implementation, software-defined automation, virtualization, engineering standardization across heterogeneous environments, operational technology cybersecurity and the use of IIoT services to improve operational visibility.

Visitors will also be able to view demonstrations of the new features introduced in zenon 16 and discuss modernization strategies for transmission and distribution applications.

COPA-DATA will exhibit at Booth 125 on Level 1 during the CIGRE Paris Session 2026, taking place Aug. 23-28 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.