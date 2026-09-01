UAI Announces Finalists for 2026 Excellence Awards

The Utility Analytics Institute (UAI) has announced eight finalists for the 2026 UAI Excellence Awards, which recognize individuals, teams and organizations advancing analytics across the utility industry.

The finalists will be recognized during a dedicated General Session at UA Week 2026 in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For the first time, nominees, finalists and award recipients will be recognized together during the session, which will highlight achievements in analytics, leadership, innovation, thought leadership and community engagement.

“The analytics may happen behind the scenes. The people making it happen shouldn't,” said Leslie Cook, manager, Membership, Engagement & Training at UAI. “Being nominated for a UAI Excellence Award is an achievement in itself. These individuals and teams are contributing ideas, leadership, expertise, and energy that move our entire community forward.”

2026 UAI Excellence Awards Finalists

Best Utility Analytics Professional

Luis Selvera — Machine Learning Engineer 3, CPS Energy

— Machine Learning Engineer 3, CPS Energy Nicole Edwards — Senior Data Solution Architect, Tacoma Public Utilities

Best Utility Analytics Leader

Hilario A. Urquieta — Director of Data & Analytics, CPS Energy

— Director of Data & Analytics, CPS Energy Jennifer Kofsuske — Manager, Eversource

— Manager, Eversource Siham Naseef — Information Technology Manager, Austin Energy

Best Innovative Utility Analytics Team

City Utilities of Springfield — IT Business Intelligence and Analysis

— IT Business Intelligence and Analysis New York Power Authority — AI and Automation CoE

— AI and Automation CoE Southern Company — Power Delivery Data Analytics (PDDA)

Peer-Driven Selection Process

Finalists in the three competitive categories were selected through a multi-phase peer-review process led by utility professionals and industry experts. Nominations were evaluated based on demonstrated impact, innovation, leadership, collaboration and contributions to the advancement of utility analytics.

The finalists will move forward to interviews before the 2026 award recipients are selected.

Additional Awards to Be Presented

The October 22 General Session also will include the announcement of the 2026 Analytics Ambassador, the unveiling of the 2026 Top 25 Thought Leaders in Utility Analytics and recognition of the Community Engagement Awards recipients.

“The Excellence Awards are about more than recognizing great work. They are about recognizing the people behind that work and the community that makes progress possible,” said Gina Weber, Managing Director of UAI. “This year, we are bringing every part of that recognition together on one stage.”

UA Week 2026 will take place in Glendale, Arizona. The final General Session and awards celebration will be held Thursday, October 22, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Learn more about UA Week 2026 at https://www.utilityanalyticsweek.com/2026.

About the UAI Excellence Awards

The UAI Excellence Awards recognize individuals, teams and organizations advancing analytics innovation across the utility industry. Award categories recognize utility analytics professionals, analytics leaders, innovative utility analytics teams, thought leaders and ambassadors, and outstanding community engagement.

Eligibility to participate in the awards program is one of the benefits included with UAI Utility Membership.

About UAI

The Utility Analytics Institute (UAI) is a utility-led membership community focused on advancing the use of analytics across the energy utility industry. UAI connects utility professionals with peer knowledge, research, training, events and opportunities for collaboration and community engagement.