Shaping the Future of Utility Transmission & Distribution at T&D World LIVE 2026

The conference highlights strategies for utilities to adapt to increasing demand from data centers and electrification, emphasizing infrastructure investments, resilience, and operational efficiency through digital technologies and modernization efforts.
July 22, 2026
5 min read
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Key Highlights

  • Discusses how utilities are planning infrastructure investments to support rapid load growth from data centers, electrification, and industrial demand.
  • Highlights the transition of AI and digital technologies from pilot projects to operational tools for grid management and asset optimization.
  • Explores grid modernization efforts including private LTE networks, real-time monitoring, and software-defined architectures for enhanced reliability.
  • Emphasizes workforce development strategies, safety culture transformation, and training innovations to support sophisticated grid operations.
  • Provides networking opportunities for utility professionals and industry partners to share solutions, showcase innovations, and foster collaborations.
T&D World Live includes an exhibit hall that will showcase some of the latest and greatest new technologies and solutions from more than 30 exhibiting and sponsoring companies..

T&D World Live includes an exhibit hall that will showcase some of the latest and greatest new technologies and solutions from more than 30 exhibiting and sponsoring companies..

As utilities navigate unprecedented changes, the conversations shaping the future of transmission and distribution are becoming increasingly complex. Rapid load growth, rising demand from data centers, artificial intelligence, aging infrastructure, extreme weather, cybersecurity threats, and workforce challenges are all putting new pressure on utilities to rethink how they plan, operate, and maintain the grid.

Those challenges will take center stage at T&D World LIVE 2026, scheduled for Sept. 1-3 in Orlando, Florida, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld. The event will bring together utility executives, engineers, operations leaders, technology experts, and industry partners to explore the strategies and technologies needed to build a more reliable, resilient, and adaptable electric grid.

Under the theme “The Utility Conversations Shaping the Future Grid,” the 2026 conference program will focus on four critical areas driving utility transformation: preparing for data center and load growth, operationalizing artificial intelligence and digital tools, modernizing grid infrastructure, and building the next-generation workforce.

Preparing for a New Era of Load Growth

Electricity demand is increasing at a pace many utilities have not experienced in decades. Growth from data centers, industrial customers, electrification, and economic development is creating new challenges for utilities responsible for ensuring adequate capacity, reliability, and resilience.

T&D World LIVE 2026 will examine how utilities are planning for this new era of demand growth and the infrastructure investments required to support it.

One session will highlight how American Electric Power and Lancium are rebuilding a critical substation while a data center moves in next door, showcasing the complex coordination required when large new loads come online. Other sessions will explore grid resilience under pressure from weather events, data center demand, and cyber-physical threats.

Utility leaders will also discuss long-term grid investment strategies during an executive panel featuring perspectives from organizations including Southern California Edison, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, ComEd, and PG&E.

T&D World Live offers opportunities for audience participation and discussion.

T&D World Live offers opportunities for audience participation and discussion.

Moving AI From Pilots Into Utility Operations

Artificial intelligence and digital technologies continue to move from experimental projects into practical applications across utility operations. From predictive analytics and digital twins to asset management and real-time grid visibility, utilities are exploring how these tools can improve decision-making, reliability, and efficiency.

At T&D World LIVE 2026, attendees will hear how utilities are applying these technologies in real-world environments.

The opening day will feature a session on how Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy are using asset intelligence, AI, and digital twins to strengthen grid resilience. Another session, “From Pilots to Operations: How AI and Digital Twins Are Transforming Grid Management,” will examine how utilities are scaling emerging technologies beyond proof-of-concept projects.

Additional discussions will focus on predictive fault intelligence, proactive grid management, aerial inspection analytics, and emerging digital platforms designed to help utilities better understand and manage increasingly complex systems.

Modernizing the Grid for Reliability and Resilience

As utilities invest billions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades, modernization efforts are focused on improving reliability while preparing for evolving grid conditions.

The conference will explore practical approaches to grid modernization, including advanced communications networks, software-defined grid architectures, grid-enhancing technologies, and asset optimization.

Sessions will highlight utility experiences with technologies such as private LTE networks, real-time monitoring platforms, and virtual protection, automation, and control (vPAC) architectures.

For example, ComEd will share lessons learned from building a hybrid communications network using private LTE, while Southern California Edison, Salt River Project, and Pacific Gas and Electric will discuss the future of the software-defined grid.

The program will also look at emerging technologies that can support an affordable and resilient transmission and distribution system, with utility leaders from Southern California Edison, Alabama Power, Orlando Utilities Commission, PG&E, and others sharing their perspectives.

The conference program features more than 20 high-impact panels and sessions.

The conference program features more than 20 high-impact panels and sessions. 

Strengthening the Utility Workforce

Technology alone will not transform the grid. Utilities must also develop the workforce needed to operate, maintain, and protect increasingly sophisticated infrastructure.

Workforce readiness, safety, training, and knowledge transfer will be key topics throughout the event.

Sessions will explore how utilities are using new approaches to training, including multimodal learning tools and digital technologies designed to support employees in the field. Florida Power & Light, Index AR Solutions, and the North American Generator Forum will discuss strategies for scaling workforce readiness.

Safety will also remain a central focus, with Ameren sharing a lineworker’s personal story of survival and transformation and the lessons learned from changing safety culture from within.

Connecting Utility Leaders and Industry Innovators

Beyond technical sessions and keynote discussions, T&D World LIVE 2026 will provide opportunities for utilities to connect with peers, share experiences, and explore solutions with industry partners.

The event will feature an exhibit hall showcasing technologies and services supporting grid modernization. Innovation Shares sessions will give solution providers the opportunity to present new approaches to today’s biggest transmission and distribution challenges, with attendees selecting the “Most Innovative Solution at T&D World LIVE 2026.”

Networking opportunities, including receptions and attendee roundtables, will allow utility professionals to exchange ideas and discuss common challenges facing the industry.

Since 1948, T&D World has served as a trusted source of information for electric utility professionals. T&D World LIVE extends that mission by bringing the industry together in person to share knowledge, highlight innovation, and explore the future of energy delivery.

As utilities prepare for a rapidly changing grid, T&D World LIVE 2026 will serve as a forum for the conversations, partnerships, and ideas needed to build the next generation of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

For full details and registration for T&D Live Conference and Exhibition 2026 visit: https://events.tdworld.com/2026/registration.

Note: All event details are current as of press time and are subject to change.

Sponsors

  • IEM
  • Spotlite
  • Integral Analytics
  • AWP Safety
  • Kimley-Horn
  • Detect
  • Safegrid
  • Clairvest
  • SAS
  • Cyberhawk
  • TS Conductor
  • Exodigo
  • Overstory
  • SC Nexus
  • Sheakley
  • Technosylva

Speaker List

Alexander Carbone
Vice President
Clairvest Group

Akshay Sagar
President and CEO
NovaSource Power Services

Ben Lanz
Executive Board Member
ESARA - Electrical Safety & Reliability Association

Todd Conner
Senior Vice President Distribution Operations
Xcel Energy

Eric Easton
Vice President
CenterPoint Energy

Mike Adams
CEO
Osmose Utility

Robert Brook
SVP and MD Americas
Neara Software

Matt Sattler
CEO and Co-founder
Detect

Bala Kotharu
Substation Department Manager
Burns & McDonnell

Freddie Wright
General Manager, Distribution Engineering & Reliability
Georgia Power Co

Mythili Chaganti
Director, High Voltage Delivery
CenterPoint Energy

Kyle Bush
Automated Drone Operations Manager
Florida Power & Light

Scott Sommers
SVP Client & Corporate Development
Index AR Solutions

James Merlo
Chief Executive Officer
North American Generator Forum

Sirajul Chowdhury
Principal Power Systems Engineer
California ISO

Chiranjeevi (Chiru)  Masvesh
Manager of Market Engineering
California ISO

Prof. Santiago Grijalva
Professor
Georgia Institute of Technology

Ann Moore
Global Industry Principal - Power & Utilities
AVEVA

Joshua Manski
Engineering Supervisor
SRP

Adam Kampa
Manager, System Automation
PG&E

Nicole Rexwinkel
PE Engineer, Grid Technology Development
Southern California Edison

Russell Boyer
Utilities CTO
Dell Technologies

Melvin Liwag
Senior Operations Engineer
Orlando Utilities Commission

Troy Freissle-Lewis
Director of Smart Grid Program Development
Ubicquia, Inc

Don Pitalo
Vice President of Business Development 
AWP Safety

Mike Beehler
National Spokesperson
Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative

Brian Chen
Vice President, Project & Field Engineering
Southern California Edison

Jim/Carrell Gill
Sr. Director, Energy System Planning
PG&E

Peter Muhoro
Chief Strategy, Technology & Innovation Officer
Rappahanock Electric Cooperative

Amhad Ababneh
SVP, Transmission & Substation
ComEd

Anna Dille'
VP, North American Operations
Cyberhawk

Omerullah Mohammed
Engineer
ComEd

Brook Windham
Manager of Design Engineering
ComEd

Margaret Foy
Senior Engineering Technical Specialist
ComEd

Shawn Adderly
Director, Substation Operations Readiness
PG&E

Robert Powell (Shane)
Director - Data Analytics
Alabama Power Company

Justin Kramer
Director, Emerging Technologies & Data Analytics
Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC)

Mark Esguerra
Director  
Southern California Edison

Chrissy Carr
Power Delivery Lead
Kimley-Horn 

Dr. Julio Romero Aguero
Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Innovation
Danovo Energy Solutions

Rachel Williams
VP Transmission Projects & Construction
Georgia Power Company

Chad Schimpf
Safety supervisor
Ameren

Forrest Farson
Project Manager
American Electric Power

Espen Johansen
Sr. Project Director
Lancium

Kyle Kight
Project Manager
Beta Engineering

Daniel Chatelain
Electrical Engineer
Beta Engineering

Michael Craig
Manager, Energy Management Systems
Great River Energy

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