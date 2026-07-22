Shaping the Future of Utility Transmission & Distribution at T&D World LIVE 2026
Key Highlights
- Discusses how utilities are planning infrastructure investments to support rapid load growth from data centers, electrification, and industrial demand.
- Highlights the transition of AI and digital technologies from pilot projects to operational tools for grid management and asset optimization.
- Explores grid modernization efforts including private LTE networks, real-time monitoring, and software-defined architectures for enhanced reliability.
- Emphasizes workforce development strategies, safety culture transformation, and training innovations to support sophisticated grid operations.
- Provides networking opportunities for utility professionals and industry partners to share solutions, showcase innovations, and foster collaborations.
As utilities navigate unprecedented changes, the conversations shaping the future of transmission and distribution are becoming increasingly complex. Rapid load growth, rising demand from data centers, artificial intelligence, aging infrastructure, extreme weather, cybersecurity threats, and workforce challenges are all putting new pressure on utilities to rethink how they plan, operate, and maintain the grid.
Those challenges will take center stage at T&D World LIVE 2026, scheduled for Sept. 1-3 in Orlando, Florida, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld. The event will bring together utility executives, engineers, operations leaders, technology experts, and industry partners to explore the strategies and technologies needed to build a more reliable, resilient, and adaptable electric grid.
Under the theme “The Utility Conversations Shaping the Future Grid,” the 2026 conference program will focus on four critical areas driving utility transformation: preparing for data center and load growth, operationalizing artificial intelligence and digital tools, modernizing grid infrastructure, and building the next-generation workforce.
Preparing for a New Era of Load Growth
Electricity demand is increasing at a pace many utilities have not experienced in decades. Growth from data centers, industrial customers, electrification, and economic development is creating new challenges for utilities responsible for ensuring adequate capacity, reliability, and resilience.
T&D World LIVE 2026 will examine how utilities are planning for this new era of demand growth and the infrastructure investments required to support it.
One session will highlight how American Electric Power and Lancium are rebuilding a critical substation while a data center moves in next door, showcasing the complex coordination required when large new loads come online. Other sessions will explore grid resilience under pressure from weather events, data center demand, and cyber-physical threats.
Utility leaders will also discuss long-term grid investment strategies during an executive panel featuring perspectives from organizations including Southern California Edison, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, ComEd, and PG&E.
Moving AI From Pilots Into Utility Operations
Artificial intelligence and digital technologies continue to move from experimental projects into practical applications across utility operations. From predictive analytics and digital twins to asset management and real-time grid visibility, utilities are exploring how these tools can improve decision-making, reliability, and efficiency.
At T&D World LIVE 2026, attendees will hear how utilities are applying these technologies in real-world environments.
The opening day will feature a session on how Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy are using asset intelligence, AI, and digital twins to strengthen grid resilience. Another session, “From Pilots to Operations: How AI and Digital Twins Are Transforming Grid Management,” will examine how utilities are scaling emerging technologies beyond proof-of-concept projects.
Additional discussions will focus on predictive fault intelligence, proactive grid management, aerial inspection analytics, and emerging digital platforms designed to help utilities better understand and manage increasingly complex systems.
Modernizing the Grid for Reliability and Resilience
As utilities invest billions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades, modernization efforts are focused on improving reliability while preparing for evolving grid conditions.
The conference will explore practical approaches to grid modernization, including advanced communications networks, software-defined grid architectures, grid-enhancing technologies, and asset optimization.
Sessions will highlight utility experiences with technologies such as private LTE networks, real-time monitoring platforms, and virtual protection, automation, and control (vPAC) architectures.
For example, ComEd will share lessons learned from building a hybrid communications network using private LTE, while Southern California Edison, Salt River Project, and Pacific Gas and Electric will discuss the future of the software-defined grid.
The program will also look at emerging technologies that can support an affordable and resilient transmission and distribution system, with utility leaders from Southern California Edison, Alabama Power, Orlando Utilities Commission, PG&E, and others sharing their perspectives.
Strengthening the Utility Workforce
Technology alone will not transform the grid. Utilities must also develop the workforce needed to operate, maintain, and protect increasingly sophisticated infrastructure.
Workforce readiness, safety, training, and knowledge transfer will be key topics throughout the event.
Sessions will explore how utilities are using new approaches to training, including multimodal learning tools and digital technologies designed to support employees in the field. Florida Power & Light, Index AR Solutions, and the North American Generator Forum will discuss strategies for scaling workforce readiness.
Safety will also remain a central focus, with Ameren sharing a lineworker’s personal story of survival and transformation and the lessons learned from changing safety culture from within.
Connecting Utility Leaders and Industry Innovators
Beyond technical sessions and keynote discussions, T&D World LIVE 2026 will provide opportunities for utilities to connect with peers, share experiences, and explore solutions with industry partners.
The event will feature an exhibit hall showcasing technologies and services supporting grid modernization. Innovation Shares sessions will give solution providers the opportunity to present new approaches to today’s biggest transmission and distribution challenges, with attendees selecting the “Most Innovative Solution at T&D World LIVE 2026.”
Networking opportunities, including receptions and attendee roundtables, will allow utility professionals to exchange ideas and discuss common challenges facing the industry.
Since 1948, T&D World has served as a trusted source of information for electric utility professionals. T&D World LIVE extends that mission by bringing the industry together in person to share knowledge, highlight innovation, and explore the future of energy delivery.
As utilities prepare for a rapidly changing grid, T&D World LIVE 2026 will serve as a forum for the conversations, partnerships, and ideas needed to build the next generation of transmission and distribution infrastructure.
For full details and registration for T&D Live Conference and Exhibition 2026 visit: https://events.tdworld.com/2026/registration.
Note: All event details are current as of press time and are subject to change.