Shaping the Future of Utility Transmission & Distribution at T&D World LIVE 2026

As utilities navigate unprecedented changes, the conversations shaping the future of transmission and distribution are becoming increasingly complex. Rapid load growth, rising demand from data centers, artificial intelligence, aging infrastructure, extreme weather, cybersecurity threats, and workforce challenges are all putting new pressure on utilities to rethink how they plan, operate, and maintain the grid.

Those challenges will take center stage at T&D World LIVE 2026, scheduled for Sept. 1-3 in Orlando, Florida, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld. The event will bring together utility executives, engineers, operations leaders, technology experts, and industry partners to explore the strategies and technologies needed to build a more reliable, resilient, and adaptable electric grid.

Under the theme “The Utility Conversations Shaping the Future Grid,” the 2026 conference program will focus on four critical areas driving utility transformation: preparing for data center and load growth, operationalizing artificial intelligence and digital tools, modernizing grid infrastructure, and building the next-generation workforce.

Preparing for a New Era of Load Growth

Electricity demand is increasing at a pace many utilities have not experienced in decades. Growth from data centers, industrial customers, electrification, and economic development is creating new challenges for utilities responsible for ensuring adequate capacity, reliability, and resilience.

T&D World LIVE 2026 will examine how utilities are planning for this new era of demand growth and the infrastructure investments required to support it.

One session will highlight how American Electric Power and Lancium are rebuilding a critical substation while a data center moves in next door, showcasing the complex coordination required when large new loads come online. Other sessions will explore grid resilience under pressure from weather events, data center demand, and cyber-physical threats.

Utility leaders will also discuss long-term grid investment strategies during an executive panel featuring perspectives from organizations including Southern California Edison, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, ComEd, and PG&E.