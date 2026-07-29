PG&E Sets the Blueprint for Grid Modernization
Key Highlights
- PG&E implemented an integrated grid planning initiative supported by IFS Copperleaf to unify asset and investment management across its operations.
- The new approach improved capital efficiency, achieving a 20% unit cost reduction and enabling reinvestment into critical infrastructure.
- Moving from disconnected tools to a single source of truth, PG&E enhanced decision-making, risk assessment, and portfolio optimization for future resilience.
- The transformation allows PG&E to evaluate diverse investments on a common economic scale, aligning projects with strategic and regulatory goals.
- This strategic overhaul positions PG&E to better serve its 16 million customers amid increasing demand, climate risks, and the push for renewable energy.
As the utility industry enters a period of major transformation, it needs an electrical grid today that can keep up with tomorrow’s challenges. Rapid growth in energy-intensive data centers, accelerating electrification through EVs and emerging transportation technologies and the growing urgency of climate resilience are pushing North American utilities into a new era of operational complexity — one that legacy planning approaches were never designed to manage.
For decades, utility planning has been organized in isolation, with generation, transmission and distribution operating as largely independent domains. In an environment increasingly defined by extreme weather events, wildfire risk and fast-rising demand, that fragmented approach is no longer just inefficient — it actively undermines reliability and resilience.
In Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), recognized that the time to change this was now. Serving natural gas and electricity to more than 16 million people with new and changing energy transitions demanded a strategic overhaul to how grid investment is evaluated, prioritized and executed. Here’s how PG&E transformed grid planning and laid the operational framework for grid modernization.
Building a Framework
According to a recent Deloitte research report, “2026 Power and Utilities Industry Outlook,” utilities are under pressure to meet the energy demands of the AI economy while maintaining affordability.
“Driven by AI training workloads, alongside electrification in transportation and industry, peak demand is projected to grow by about 26% by 2035, testing today’s grid limits,” the report stated. “At the same time, new supply is not coming on fast enough and reliability pressures are mounting.”
Across the nation and even across the globe, the utility industry is being forced to evolve quickly as electrification, EV growth, a pressing need to focus on renewable energy and the impacts of climate change are all impacting how utilities operate. Because today’s customer needs are multidimensional, PG&E’s team met to decide how to address these changing needs efficiently.
In response, PG&E, supported by IFS Copperleaf, began an integrated grid planning (IGP) initiative in 2024. For the first time, the utility applied a comprehensive, enterprise-wide framework to capital and asset strategy. This approach allowed its business leaders and decision makers to prioritize the right work at the right time, optimize limited capital and dynamically adapt to change.
IGP provided a strategic decision-making layer that enables PG&E to answer critical questions, such as “What work should we do? When should we do it? And how can we execute it most efficiently?”
The company trialed work bundling across its grid portfolio. With IGP, PG&E grouped projects and coordinated execution across multiple programs. PG&E now leverages IFS Copperleaf integrated planning to manage its complex portfolio of assets, enabling better resource allocation with significant cost benefits and a more reliable, consistent service to its 16 million customers.
As a result of its business-critical partnership with ISF Copperleaf, PG&E is creating a framework and able to stay agile. For example, after the utility piloted integrated planning across a $100 million portfolio, it experienced a 20% unit cost efficiency. This allowed PG&E to reinvest millions back into the business and IFS Copperleaf customers to better address their needs.
Changing the Approach to Grid Planning
Prior to integrated grid planning, PG&E relied on a patchwork of spreadsheets, Power BI reports and homegrown tools for investment planning. While functional for individual lines of business, these disconnected systems made it difficult to see the full picture. PG&E isn’t alone — still, many utilities continue to struggle with fragmented planning processes, siloed data and disconnected teams across finance, operations and asset management.
Before its deployment of integrated planning, PG&E had a diverse set of tools that it used for asset planning — but it lacked an enterprise tool that helped the utility to efficiently manage system planning. The disconnect in its systems meant that PG&E regularly faced challenges with capital efficiency and ensuring every dollar was directed to the highest-value work, reliability and customer outages and strategic alignment when it came to execution with long-term goals.
Today, PG&E is focusing on a more holistic, data-driven approach. Through integrated grid planning, the utility can align resources across multiple programs and lines of business. With wildfire risk, capacity growth and aging assets as pressing concerns, PG&E decided to partner with IFS Copperleaf and Palantir Foundry to transition from siloed planning to a unified, data-driven approach.
Putting the Model into Action
By moving to a unified platform, utilities can aggregate all investments in a single system of record and value them consistently. For example, the IFS Copperleaf Value Framework enables companies to evaluate diverse investments — from wildfire mitigation to capacity upgrades — on a common economic scale, ensuring that every decision aligns with corporate strategies and regulatory commitments.
With IFS Copperleaf, PG&E can aggregate all its investments in one place, value them consistently and plan for the next decade, which it couldn't do before. The utility can now avoid redundant field work, reduce outages and deliver measurable financial and operational benefits.
By consolidating more than 80 data sets across 20 systems into a single source of truth, and creating more than 17,000 bundled investment decisions, PG&E has now established a transparent, scalable model for investment planning.
From this point forward, scenario modeling and continuous re-optimization enable PG&E to assess asset risk, generate investment plans and optimize portfolios in alignment with strategic objectives, regulatory requirements and resource constraints.
As a result of the successful pilot, PG&E identified millions of customer outage minutes avoided, measurable cost savings, improved customer reliability and a clear pathway to long-term system resilience. PG&E’s integrated grid planning transformation demonstrates what’s possible when utility planning evolves — switching from disconnected, reactive processes into a coordinated, strategy-led approach.
PG&E is strengthening its ability to provide a dependable, resilient and sustainable energy system for customers across California. As electrification accelerates and climate uncertainty intensifies, traditional planning models are falling behind. PG&E’s blueprint offers a practical and successful framework for how other utilities can navigate what comes next.Top of Form