PG&E Sets the Blueprint for Grid Modernization

As the utility industry enters a period of major transformation, it needs an electrical grid today that can keep up with tomorrow’s challenges. Rapid growth in energy-intensive data centers, accelerating electrification through EVs and emerging transportation technologies and the growing urgency of climate resilience are pushing North American utilities into a new era of operational complexity — one that legacy planning approaches were never designed to manage.

For decades, utility planning has been organized in isolation, with generation, transmission and distribution operating as largely independent domains. In an environment increasingly defined by extreme weather events, wildfire risk and fast-rising demand, that fragmented approach is no longer just inefficient — it actively undermines reliability and resilience.

In Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), recognized that the time to change this was now. Serving natural gas and electricity to more than 16 million people with new and changing energy transitions demanded a strategic overhaul to how grid investment is evaluated, prioritized and executed. Here’s how PG&E transformed grid planning and laid the operational framework for grid modernization.

Building a Framework

According to a recent Deloitte research report, “2026 Power and Utilities Industry Outlook,” utilities are under pressure to meet the energy demands of the AI economy while maintaining affordability.

“Driven by AI training workloads, alongside electrification in transportation and industry, peak demand is projected to grow by about 26% by 2035, testing today’s grid limits,” the report stated. “At the same time, new supply is not coming on fast enough and reliability pressures are mounting.”

Across the nation and even across the globe, the utility industry is being forced to evolve quickly as electrification, EV growth, a pressing need to focus on renewable energy and the impacts of climate change are all impacting how utilities operate. Because today’s customer needs are multidimensional, PG&E’s team met to decide how to address these changing needs efficiently.

In response, PG&E, supported by IFS Copperleaf, began an integrated grid planning (IGP) initiative in 2024. For the first time, the utility applied a comprehensive, enterprise-wide framework to capital and asset strategy. This approach allowed its business leaders and decision makers to prioritize the right work at the right time, optimize limited capital and dynamically adapt to change.

IGP provided a strategic decision-making layer that enables PG&E to answer critical questions, such as “What work should we do? When should we do it? And how can we execute it most efficiently?”

The company trialed work bundling across its grid portfolio. With IGP, PG&E grouped projects and coordinated execution across multiple programs. PG&E now leverages IFS Copperleaf integrated planning to manage its complex portfolio of assets, enabling better resource allocation with significant cost benefits and a more reliable, consistent service to its 16 million customers.

As a result of its business-critical partnership with ISF Copperleaf, PG&E is creating a framework and able to stay agile. For example, after the utility piloted integrated planning across a $100 million portfolio, it experienced a 20% unit cost efficiency. This allowed PG&E to reinvest millions back into the business and IFS Copperleaf customers to better address their needs.