Inside the New Playbook for Utility Workforce Readiness

As utilities confront an unprecedented wave of retirements, accelerating grid modernization and rapidly growing electricity demand, workforce readiness has become one of the industry's most pressing priorities. In this episode, T&D World Editorial Director Nikki Chandler speaks with Dr. James Merlo of the North American Generator Forum and Scott Sommers of Index AR Solutions about why traditional training approaches are no longer enough — and how multimodal, immersive learning is helping utilities prepare the next generation of skilled workers.

The conversation explores the intersection of human performance, engineering psychology, digital learning technologies and operational excellence. Together, the guests discuss how utilities can shorten training timelines, preserve critical institutional knowledge, improve safety, and strengthen grid reliability while adapting to a rapidly changing workforce.