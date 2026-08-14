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T&D World Live

Inside the New Playbook for Utility Workforce Readiness

This episode explores how utilities are adopting multimodal, immersive learning techniques to address workforce shortages, enhance safety and ensure grid reliability amid rapid industry changes.
Aug. 14, 2026
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As utilities confront an unprecedented wave of retirements, accelerating grid modernization and rapidly growing electricity demand, workforce readiness has become one of the industry's most pressing priorities. In this episode, T&D World Editorial Director Nikki Chandler speaks with Dr. James Merlo of the North American Generator Forum and Scott Sommers of Index AR Solutions about why traditional training approaches are no longer enough — and how multimodal, immersive learning is helping utilities prepare the next generation of skilled workers.

The conversation explores the intersection of human performance, engineering psychology, digital learning technologies and operational excellence. Together, the guests discuss how utilities can shorten training timelines, preserve critical institutional knowledge, improve safety, and strengthen grid reliability while adapting to a rapidly changing workforce.

The "Scaling Workforce Readiness Through Multimodal Training" session at T&D World Live 2026 will be on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 2:45 p.m. in Orlando, Florida. Sam Elkins, senior manager of app engineering at Index AR Solutions will be filling in for Scott Sommers at the event. 

Visit https://events.tdworld.com/2026/9758491 for more information.  

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