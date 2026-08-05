Prysmian Acquires Scottish Training Academy for High-Voltage Cable Jointers

Prysmian has acquired a high-voltage cable jointer training facility in North Ayrshire, Scotland, adding more than 20 apprentice jointers and the academy's training staff to the company.

The training academy is intended to strengthen Prysmian's cable jointing capabilities and support workforce development for installation and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) operations in the United Kingdom and across Europe. The company said the facility will help train personnel for underground and subsea high-voltage transmission cable projects supporting electric grid infrastructure.

High-voltage cable jointers perform specialized work connecting cable systems used in electricity transmission. Their responsibilities include installation, maintenance, testing and repair activities that help maintain the reliability of transmission assets.

Prysmian said the acquisition secures the academy's training program and employment opportunities for apprentices who have trained at the North Ayrshire facility during the past three years. The academy will become part of the company's existing training and installation network focused on developing future cable jointing specialists.

The investment expands Prysmian's presence in the United Kingdom, complementing its manufacturing and service operations in Bishopstoke, Wrexham, Aberdare and its marine base at the Port of Middlesbrough.

Raul Gil, executive vice president of transmission at Prysmian, said the acquisition combines the company's cable expertise with an established training program to support upgrades to transmission infrastructure in the U.K. and Europe.

Raymond Petrus, CEO of Prysmian UK, said cable jointers play a critical role in supporting the country's energy infrastructure and that the investment reflects the company's focus on developing a skilled workforce for future energy projects, particularly in Scotland, where offshore wind development continues to expand.