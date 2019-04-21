Solar and Storage: Project Integrates Grid Resiliency and New Technology

By combining renewable energy with a storage system and new technology, the Snohomish County PUD's Arlington Microgrid and Clean Energy Technology Center offers grid resiliency and energy efficiency.

Snohomish County PUD's Arlington Microgrid and Clean Energy Technology Center project represents a new technology and approach that offers grid resiliency and renewable energy integration.

The project will include a 500-kW solar array with smart inverters, a 1,000 kW/1,000 kWh lithium-ion battery storage system and several vehicle-to-grid charging stations for use with the PUD's electric fleet vehicles. The first step is the installation of the solar array, which will be completed by the end of April.

This photo gallery shows the progress of the project from a barren, open field to an artist's rendering of the finished microgrid.