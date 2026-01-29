Rooftop Solar Systems Exceed 120,000 on Hawaiian Electric Grids

During 2025, customers of Hawaiian Electric added rooftop solar systems at a consistent pace, bringing the total number of grid-connected systems to 120,570 across the five islands served by the company. This represents an increase of 6,571 systems, or about 6%, compared with 2024. Most of the additions were residential systems.

Including residential, commercial and grid-scale installations, solar generating capacity rose to 1.6 gigawatts in 2025, an increase of about 11% over 2024.

A breakdown of photovoltaic (PV) systems and capacity by county/island shows:

Oahu: 82,475 systems, 97% residential; capacity of 1,117 MW, 44% residential.

Hawaii Island: 19,027 systems, 95% residential; capacity of 217 MW, 50% residential.

Maui County: 19,068 systems, 94% residential; capacity of 232 MW, 47% residential.

Hawaii continues to have some of the highest rates of rooftop solar adoption in the United States. Approximately 27% of Hawaiian Electric’s residential customers and 45% of customers in single-family homes have rooftop solar systems, and on Oahu about half of single-family home customers have rooftop solar.

Applications for residential rooftop solar and battery storage systems increased notably in the second half of 2025 after the federal government moved up the deadline for claiming the Residential Clean Energy Tax Credit to Dec. 31, 2025. Previously, homeowners had until the end of 2032 to claim the full tax credit for qualifying clean energy technologies. Hawaiian Electric received 6,552 applications from July through December 2025, compared with 4,770 applications for the same period in 2024.

The company’s Smart Renewable Energy program is the most recent phase of its efforts to integrate more customer-sited renewable energy onto the grid in a sustainable manner.