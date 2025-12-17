ComEd Energizes Expansion of 765 kV Wilton Center Substation in Southern Will County, IL

ComEd has energized an expansion of its 765 kV Wilton Center substation in southern Will County to enable a cluster of utility-scale onshore wind and solar projects to be interconnected to the ComEd grid and in the PJM energy market starting in 2026.

“The expansion will enable ComEd to deliver more than 2,000 megawatts of new renewable generation through our transmission system to meet growing demands for electricity among residential and business customers,” said ComEd President and CEO Gil Quiniones. “What’s more, interconnecting large volumes of renewable energy in the PJM zone helps us put downward pressure on rising energy costs.”

The expansion has increased the Wilton Center substation yard by 50% to 1.5 million square feet. The project was able to minimize environmental impact by reusing about 80,000 tons of topsoil from the site and 90,000 tons of on-site clay for the earthwork requirements, eliminating the need to export soil from or import it to the site and avoiding costly hauling of soil in and out of the project.

New equipment includes 765kV circuit breakers, current and voltage transformers for instrumentation, disconnect switches, surge arresters, and extensive protection and control upgrades. A new detention pond was built to hold 2.8 million gallons of stormwater.

After an additional minor upgrade to the Wilton Center substation planned for Q2 2026, ComEd’s transmission system will have the capacity required for five wind farms and two solar farms to output a total of up to 2,450 MW of renewable energy for the ComEd transmission system and the PJM energy market, which includes all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia.

The wind and solar farms to be supported by the expanded Wilton Center substation include:

Heritage Prairie, a wind farm with up to 850 MW of generation capacity in western Kankakee County and northeastern Livingston County, developed by Pattern Energy and Repsol, which will be the wind interconnection in northern Illinois and onshore wind project in the PJM territory. The project includes an expansion of 300 MW of solar generation.

Two wind farms developed by Panther Grove Wind Energy, each producing 400 MW of wind energy, one each in Livingston County and Woodford County.

Lower Crossing Wind Farm in Kankakee County will produce 200 MW of wind energy and is being developed by owner Cordelio Power.

Osagrove Flats Wind Farm in LaSalle County, a 150 MW wind project with a planned expansion of 150 MW of solar. It is being developed by Avangrid, whose Illinois projects include the 100 MW Midland Windfarm in Henry County, which was connected to the ComEd transmission system in November.

ComEd crews and Lindblad Construction led the construction work on the Wilton Center expansion while Burns & McDonnell served as ComEd’s engineer for preliminary and final design and construction support.