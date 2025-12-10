NESO Introduces New Project Pipeline to Deliver Clean Power by 2030

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) has confirmed a new pipeline of deliverable energy projects to be prioritized for connection to the electricity networks, releasing $53.2 billion in clean investment annually and driving progress towards the government’s Clean Power by 2030 target.

NESO has worked with government, investors, networks, Ofgem and the wider energy industry on a major repair of the connections process, after the old queue for grid access increased tenfold in five years to reach over 700 GW, which was about four times Great Britain’s projected need by 2030.

Many projects, from wind and solar farms to battery storage and hydrogen, will get to know if they are part of the 283 GW of generation and storage capacity and 99 GW of transmission-connected demand. The defined set of deliverable projects will form a new pipeline as the system transitions from a first-come, first-served model to the one that prioritizes projects ready to meet Great Britain’s energy and economic needs.

The transformation of the connections process demonstrates the energy industry with schedule and destination of new network.

As electricity demand is projected to triple up to 2050, connections reform will ensure Britain has the power it needs after 2030. The first batch of protected projects scheduled to connect in 2026/2027 will start receiving formal offers with confirmed connection dates throughout December and into the new year, with remaining offers to be finalized by Q3 2026.

Projects seeking to reapply for inclusion in the connections process will be able to do so from late 2026. To qualify, they should demonstrate both readiness to progress and strategic alignment with the Government’s Clean Power Action Plan.