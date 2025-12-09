NYPA Updates Renewable Strategy, Plans Nearly 5.5 GW of Clean Energy and Storage Projects

The New York Power Authority has approved an updated strategic plan outlining how the utility will develop, own, and operate a growing portfolio of renewable generation and energy storage projects across the state. The plan maps out 45 renewable projects and 146 distributed storage installations—together representing almost 5.5 GW of potential capacity—as NYPA works to diversify New York’s energy mix and prepare for rising electricity demand.

NYPA leaders said the refreshed plan is designed to align clean-energy development with grid needs while providing room for regular reassessment. Projects will continue to be added, revised, or removed as feasibility studies progress and market conditions shift.

“As electricity demand continues to increase in New York, efforts to deliver affordable, clean power are more critical now than ever,” said NYPA Chairman John R. Koelmel. “This plan highlights how we can strengthen grid resiliency and reduce reliance on fossil generation.”

NYPA President and CEO Justin Driscoll noted that despite national headwinds—ranging from cost pressures to the loss of certain federal tax credits—the utility is advancing a significant slate of opportunities. Roughly 350 MW of projects are already under exclusive agreements. “This plan is only a snapshot,” Driscoll said. “We will continue evaluating the state’s renewables market and add new projects as they become viable.”

The portfolio skews heavily toward solar and storage, with 39 solar arrays, three wind projects, and 149 storage sites proposed statewide. Most of the storage projects—145 of them—are located in New York City and Westchester County to support the Renewable Energy Access and Community Help (REACH) program, which provides bill credits to eligible low-income customers in disadvantaged communities.

The updated plan reflects attrition from due-diligence reviews, interconnection study results, and shifts in market economics. NYPA said it will work with partners to move viable projects forward as competition for equipment, labor, and grid access intensifies.

A draft version of the updated plan was released in July, generating more than 6,000 public comments during a 45-day review period and two virtual hearings. The authority is also preparing to reopen its rolling Request for Qualifications, aiming to expand its pool of pre-approved private and community-based developers beyond the 95 entities already qualified.

The strategic update comes as NYPA accelerates its role in statewide clean-energy goals. Authorized in the 2023–24 state budget, NYPA’s renewables mandate includes developing projects, supporting workforce training, and managing the REACH program. Additional support comes from $200 million allocated through the Sustainable Future Program in the 2025–26 budget.