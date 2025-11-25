Planning Consent Granted for SSEN Lewis Hub Clean Energy Project

Planning consent has been granted for SSEN Transmission's Lewis Hub, a clean energy project designed to connect the Western Isles to the GB transmission network for the first time. The project is expected to provide economic benefits to local communities and contribute to national energy security and clean power targets.

The decision by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar follows more than two years of development and community and stakeholder engagement. The project includes construction of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station and an AC substation near Stornoway.

The Lewis Hub is part of the Western Isles HVDC Connection Project, which will establish a subsea and underground transmission link to the proposed Fanellan substation development near Beauly. The connection is expected to enable 1.8 GW of new renewable electricity generation. It also marks the first connection of the Western Isles to the GB transmission network after a two-decade wait. The project is included in SSEN Transmission’s investment program of more than £22 billion to upgrade the electricity network in the north of Scotland. The National Energy System Operator (NESO) and the energy regulator Ofgem have independently assessed and approved the need for the project.

Community input influenced the final site selection. SSEN Transmission chose not to move forward with its original preferred location at Creed North after receiving feedback from residents and landowners, selecting Arnish Moor near Stornoway instead.

The project includes local benefits such as new housing, jobs, and supply chain opportunities, as well as £1.06 million in community benefit funding, which aligns with UK Government guidance on Community Funds for Transmission Infrastructure.

Local benefits already underway include multi-million-pound funding to support the development of nearly 100 new homes near Stornoway that will initially house construction workers and later transfer to the community; £3.4 million to upgrade a road leading to Arnish Point, improving access to Stornoway Port; and funding to expand Macaulay College with new facilities.

Construction of the Lewis Hub is expected to begin early next year.

Alison Hall, Director of Development for SSEN Transmission, said, "We are delighted with today’s decision, which will play a major role in supporting Scotland and the UK’s clean energy ambitions, and help fulfil a decades-long ambition to connect the Western Isles to the GB transmission network. Investing in this local electricity transmission network connection is also a major driver of jobs and economic activity, and we are already seeing the positive impact the Lewis Hub is delivering through new housing and infrastructure upgrades supporting economic and social growth for the islands. With the creation of new jobs within SSEN Transmission and our supply chain partners, as well as proposals for community benefit funding and our housing legacy commitments, our projects will deliver a lasting legacy in communities across the north of Scotland including in the Western Isles. Today’s decision marks a key milestone in delivering UK and Scottish Government energy targets – creating a hub for clean energy projects that will help build a cleaner, more secure and affordable electricity system for generations to come.”

Colin Bell, Lead Development Project Manager for SSEN Transmission, said, "Today’s decision is the culmination of a detailed development process where we have sought to achieve the best balance from a community, environmental and technical perspective, listening closely to the views of the local community with whom we have consulted extensively. Our move from the original Creed North site to Arnish Moor demonstrates our willingness to listen and act on feedback, and we thank everyone who engaged with us during our pre-application consultations, which were vital in shaping our proposals.We will continue to engage constructively with the local community throughout the lifetime of this project, as we fulfil our commitment to being a good neighbour and delivering a positive legacy.”