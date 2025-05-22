Stop Work Order Lifted, Empire Wind Project to Resume Construction

Empire Offshore Wind LLC (Empire), a subsidiary of Equinor ASA, has received confirmation from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) that the previously issued stop work order for the Empire Wind project has been lifted. As a result, construction activities will resume.

The stop work order, initially issued on April 16, 2025, was lifted following discussions with federal, state, and local officials.

Empire Wind is expected to supply renewable energy to approximately 500,000 homes in New York once operational. The project has also been promoted as a contributor to job creation and supply chain development across multiple states, including New York, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas, and South Carolina.

Equinor ASA noted that it will conduct an updated assessment of the project’s economic outlook in the second quarter of 2025. The company aims to carry out offshore installation activities as planned in 2025, with commercial operations targeted for 2027. Empire Wind will work with suppliers and regulatory agencies to mitigate the effects of the temporary construction delay.

Empire Wind occupies a lease area on the outer continental shelf off the coast of New York, awarded through a competitive process by the U.S. government in 2017. After an environmental review, construction approval was granted in early 2024, followed by the start of on-site work. Financing for the project was secured later that year, and construction is currently over 30 percent complete.

Equinor ASA has maintained a presence in the U.S. energy sector since the early 2000s, with investments exceeding $60 billion across oil and gas, renewables, critical minerals, and low-carbon technologies.