LS GreenLink USA Acquires 96.6-Acre Site in Chesapeake, Virginia

LS GreenLink USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LS Cable & System, has acquired a 96.6-acre site in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The site went under contract in November 2023 and the acquisition was closed on March 25, 2025. The property, purchased from International Bio-Energy Virginia Real Estate, represents LS GreenLink’s target to establish a submarine power cable manufacturing facility in the United States.

The acquisition highlights LS GreenLink’s aim to establish a manufacturing hub to support critical infrastructure projects. The Chesapeake facility, expected to be fully operational by 2028, will produce HVDC submarine power cables for connecting offshore wind farms and enhancing the resilience and capacity of power transmission networks.

LS GreenLink’s first phase of development, expected to include over $681 million in capital investment for the new manufacturing facility in Chesapeake, Virginia, will be inaugurated in April 2025. The project is anticipated to complete construction by the third quarter of 2027 and become fully operational by the first quarter of 2028.

The facility will include a 750,000-square-foot manufacturing area and a 660-foot VCV tower. LS GreenLink will develop approximately half of the site and reserve the remainder for future phases of development.

International Bio-Energy Virginia Real Estate was advised by Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black and Jones Lang Lasalle. LS C&S and LS GreenLink were advised by K&L Gates on the transaction. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Hunton Andrews Kurth, and Williams Mullen assisted on the transaction, along with Evergreen Location Strategies, S.L. Nusbaum Realty, and Belcon Advisors.