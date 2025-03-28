Hale Kuawehi Solar and Battery Storage Project Begins Commercial Operations in Hawaii

The Hale Kuawehi Solar and Battery Storage Project has officially commenced commercial operations as of March 25, 2025. Located on Hawaii Island, the project features a 30-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic system paired with a 30 MW/120 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage system, designed to provide a stable and reliable source of renewable energy to the Hawaiian Electric grid.

The project aims to contribute to Hawaii’s renewable energy goals by integrating solar generation with battery storage, which helps maintain grid stability and optimize energy availability.

Electricity generated by the facility is supplied under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc.