SSEN Transmission Submits Planning Application to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar for Lewis Hub Project

SSEN Transmission has submitted a planning application to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar for its Lewis Hub project, comprising of the construction of a new HVDC converter station and AC substation near Stornoway.

The project is part of its Western Isles Connection Project, which will establish a new subsea HVDC link between Lewis and the mainland, releasing 1.8 GW of new renewable electricity generation in support of national clean power and energy security ambitions.

The submission followed a detailed consultation process, with community feedback leading to the decision to move the location of the infrastructure from the original preferred site at Creed North to the current location at Arnish Moor. The application outlined the efforts made to minimize the visual impact of the proposed site through measures that have reduced the size of the platform from its original design, along with landscaping and screening proposals.

The Lewis Hub and subsea HVDC link will connect the Western Isles to the national electricity transmission network and improve network reliability and security of supply for homes and businesses across the islands. It will also deliver economic opportunity through community benefit funding associated with new renewable energy projects, as well as jobs and supply chain opportunities throughout the construction period.

SSEN Transmission is working with the council, Hebridean Housing Partnership and local groups on workforce accommodation solutions, including the restoration of empty homes, renovation of properties, a temporary worker village, and part-funding of new homes to be leased during the construction period, before being released to contribute to local housing stock. The company aims to contribute to the delivery of over 1,000 new homes across the north of Scotland to help support future housing need in Lewis.