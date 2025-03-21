Hawaiian Electric Observes Increase in Number of Private Rooftop Solar Systems in 2024

The number of private rooftop solar systems on Hawaiian Electric's grids continued to grow in 2024, increasing the total number of systems to about 114,000 across the five islands served by the company.

The addition of 7,976 solar systems in 2024, most of which are residential, brought the total number of grid-connected solar systems to 113,999, a 7.5% increase over 2023. Solar generating capacity, which includes residential, commercial and grid-scale systems, climbed to 1,410 MW, a 13% increase over 2023.

Some 26% of Hawaiian Electric’s residential customers and 43% of its customers in single-family homes have rooftop solar. Smart Renewable Energy is a latest initiative by Hawaiian Electric to bring more customer-sited renewable energy onto the grid in a sustainable manner.

“It’s encouraging to see the growth of solar continue its upward trajectory as we work with customers and stakeholders to help Hawaii achieve its clean energy goals,” said Kaiulani Shinsato, Hawaiian Electric Customer Energy Resources co-director. “We introduced a new Smart Renewable Energy program in 2024 designed to make it easier for customers to add rooftop solar and battery storage.”