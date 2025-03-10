PGE Reports 45% of Energy Generated and Procured Derived from Non-Carbon-Emitting Resources in 2024

According to Portland General Electric (PGE), 45% of the energy it generated and procured was derived from non-carbon-emitting resources in 2024, representing a 7% compounded growth rate in PGE’s non-emitting resource mix since 2020 and supporting the company’s goal to reach net-zero by 2040.

The data was reported in the company’s 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, Advancing Toward a Clean Energy Future, which provides the company’s progress in creating resilient energy, thriving communities, and ethical governance.

The increase in clean energy is partly due to new renewable resources including the Clearwater Wind Energy Center and battery storage systems which brought increased availability and reliability to PGE’s energy mix. The systems, along with the rest of PGE’s technology and infrastructure, work together to provide reliable and clean energy.

The role of PGE customers in support of a modern, reliable grid also increased in 2024. 24% of PGE’s residential households participated in voluntary programs to shift energy use and lend flexibility to the grid during times of peak demand.

During a two-day heatwave in July, there was a more than 100 MW reduction in demand, equivalent to the energy used by 90,000 homes over a four-hour period.

PGE has achieved a Number One ranking from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory for the 15th year in a row in 2024 for the largest customer participation in a renewable energy program among U.S. electric utilities.

Strong environmental stewardship at PGE’s hydro facilities resulted in good returns on the Clackamas and Deschutes Rivers, which includes the highest steelhead return to Round Butte Dam.

The total company charitable offerings from corporate contributions, PGE Foundation, current and retired employees and company match was $5.5 million in 2024. PGE awarded 55 scholarships, focused on higher education for underrepresented students, women and students with demonstrated financial need.

Employees and retirees donated about 23,000 total volunteer hours, and 66% of PGE employees participated in charitable giving and/or volunteerism.