Hawaiian Electric Achieves 36% Consolidated Renewable Portfolio Standard in 2024

Hawaiian Electric has achieved a 36% consolidated renewable portfolio standard (RPS) in 2024, due to new grid-scale and rooftop solar capacity, and is moving towards the 2030 RPS milestone of 40%.

The 36% is the consolidated RPS for Oahu, Hawaii island and Maui County and represents the percentage of electricity generated by renewable resources. The RPS was achieved through a mix of geothermal, biomass, hydro, wind, biofuels and solar, including 114,000 rooftop systems.

The RPS increased by three percentage points from 2023, representing an 8% surge in renewable energy on the grid.

“With four new solar and storage projects coming online this year and more in the pipeline we’re on a strong pace to reach the 40% milestone significantly ahead of schedule,” said Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric president and CEO.

Other 2024 RPS highlights:

Grid-scale solar generation increased with the addition of the following facilities achieving commercial operations or starting production: AES West Oahu Solar, 12.5 MW with a 50 MWh BESS in March AES Kuihelani Solar, 60 MW with 240 MWh BESS, on Maui in May Kupono Solar, 42 MW with 168 MWh BESS, on Oahu in June Hoohana Solar I, 52 MW with 208 MWh BESS, on Oahu, began providing energy in December and is expected to complete commissioning and achieve commercial operations in 2025.

New private rooftop solar installations, known as distributed energy resources or DER, totaled 61 MW. If new installations continue at the same pace as 2024, the company is on track to exceed the forecasted cumulative distributed solar capacity of 1,186 MW by 2030. About 43% of single-family homes served by Hawaiian Electric have rooftop solar.

Puna Geothermal Venture’s renewable production continued to increase as it recovers from the shutdown following the May 2018 eruption of Kilauea Volcano.

In 2025, the company expects to increase renewable generation and battery energy storage on Oahu and Hawaii Island and add many rooftop solar systems on all islands.