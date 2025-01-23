TenneT Selects NKT to Provide 525 kV XLPE HVDC On- and Offshore Power Cable Systems for Two Projects

TenneT, the Dutch-German transmission system operator, has selected NKT to provide 525 kV XLPE HVDC on- and offshore power cable systems for two projects under an existing framework agreement.

The two projects are LanWin7 and a part of NordOstLink. The contracts are expected to be called off in 2026-27 and are worth about $1.02 billion, including cable design, engineering, production as well as on- and offshore installation.

A total of five projects have been awarded to NKT under the framework agreement, which runs until 2028 with possible extension until 2031. The award does not change the 2024 financial outlook for NKT.

The LanWin7 system is one of the offshore grid connection systems planned to connect to the multi-terminal hub in the area of Poschendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. The NordHub will integrate multiple DC and AC connections, facilitating the transport of wind power from the North Sea to the onshore grid.

The NordOstLink (partial) project will involve laying additional cables to enhance the capacity and flexibility of the grid.