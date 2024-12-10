Hitachi Energy Announces Investment in Renewable Energy Generation Plant Near Figeholm Factory for Carbon Neutrality

Hitachi Energy is investing in a new renewable energy generation plant near its Figeholm factory, producing cellulose-based insulation materials for power transformers, to become carbon neutral in its own operations.

The plant will provide a sustainable and long-term solution for the factory supporting the Hitachi Energy Sustainability 2030 Strategy to be carbon-neutral in its own operations by 2030.

Wood pellets obtained from sustainable sources following globally recognized standards on sustainable biofuels, will be used as an energy source. The process includes a heating installation with a steam boiler, which supplies energy to the presses utilizing wood pellets.

The transition from heavy oil to pellets will help reduce the factory’s direct Scope 1 GHG carbon emissions and reduce the carbon footprint of the insulation material produced.

Around 120 people working at the factory will participate in training on the new solution. The energy plant is expected to be completed in summer 2026.