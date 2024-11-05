40 Mile Wind Farm Begins Power Generation in Southern Alberta, Canada

ACCIONA Energia has begun adding clean power into the grid from its Forty Mile wind farm in southern Alberta, Canada.

The project, slated for completion in Q1 2025, will generate enough clean energy to power more than 85,000 homes. Located about 50 km southwest of Medicine Hat, Alberta, the project’s 49 Nordex turbines will have a total generating capacity of 280 MW.

The powering up of the first nine turbines is completed and connected to Alberta’s provincially-operated electricity grid. The remaining units will be activated upon construction and commissioned over the coming months.

ACCIONA Energia’s fifth wind farm in Canada will bring the company’s total installed capacity in North America to more than 3.0 GWs, upon completion. The project will create about 250 jobs during construction and up to 25 permanent jobs once fully operational.

Additionally, the Forty Mile facility will inject new tax revenues back into the local economy in the future. Moreover, ACCIONA Energia provides direct financial support to local non-profit organizations providing services to the communities close to the project, which include the Forty Mile Family & Community Support Services; the Medicine Hat Women’s Shelter Society; and the Root Cellar Food & Wellness Hub.