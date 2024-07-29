Duke Energy’s PowerPair Pilot Program Enrolls More Than 1,300 Customers in North Carolina

Duke Energy has enrolled more than 1,300 customers in North Carolina in its PowerPair pilot, a one-time incentive-based program to help make a home solar plus battery system more affordable for customers.

The pilot program, approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) in January 2024 and launched in May 2024, offers up to $9,000 in incentives for residential customers installing a solar plus battery system. The total incentive will be based on the approved capacity of the solar array and battery installed.

Participants in the pilot will be allowed to enroll in PowerPair on a residential solar choice rider (RSC) or through a net metering bridge rider (NMB) and receive a one-time incentive of up to $9,000.

Additionally, NMB customers can enroll in the company’s Power Manager and EnergyWise Home battery option and receive additional monthly bill credits for allowing Duke Energy to periodically adjust their battery system’s operating setting for a temporary period to provide stored electricity back to the grid, which benefits all customers.

While Duke Energy is preparing to achieve incentives for its initial PowerPair participants, it is also working out ways to improve the pilot for other customers not able to purchase a new solar and battery system upfront.

The company plans to partner with stakeholders on several options focusing specifically on income-qualified customers, customers dependent on medical devices, or a comparable program for non-residential customers or other targeted participants.