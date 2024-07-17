Government of Canada Invests $30 Million in Hitachi Energy's Sustainable Energy Initiatives

In a move towards bolstering sustainable energy infrastructure, Hitachi Energy Canada has secured a substantial $30 million (CAD) investment from the Government of Canada. This funding aims to support the establishment of a HVDC simulation center in Montreal and the modernization of its power transformer factory located in Varennes, Quebec.

This investment is part of a broader $140 million (CAD) initiative unveiled earlier this year, which includes contributions from Investissement Quebec. These efforts align closely with Hitachi Energy's commitment to invest $4.5 billion by 2027 to accelerate the clean energy transition globally.

"The establishment of the new HVDC simulation center in Montreal will significantly enhance our ability to deliver large transmission projects efficiently," remarked Carla Vicente, Country Managing Director at Hitachi Energy Canada. "This facility will not only expedite project timelines through virtual testing but also strengthen collaboration with our customers, advancing our shared goals in sustainable energy."

Highlighting the strategic importance of these investments, François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, emphasized, "In a Net Zero future, Canadian electricity generation capacity will need to be two to three times greater than today. Hitachi Energy's technologies will play a pivotal role in expanding our capacity, supporting a greener economy."

The Varennes facility, recognized as Hitachi Energy's premier manufacturing site for large power transformers in North America, will undergo upgrades to meet growing demands in the region's power grids. This includes enhancing efficiency and expanding capabilities for projects such as the Champlain Hudson Power Express and the Châteauguay HVDC system.

"We are thrilled to have received this funding from the Canadian Government to support the expansion of our facilities and associated job creation," added Carla Vicente. "Quebec serves as a crucial hub for North America's clean energy transition, and these investments will further solidify our commitment to sustainable energy solutions."

With over 550 engineers and skilled manufacturing employees across its facilities in Varennes, Montreal, and Quebec City, Hitachi Energy Canada anticipates significant contributions to Canada's green economy objectives. The establishment of the HVDC simulation center and upgrades to the Varennes factory are slated for completion by the end of 2027, marking a pivotal step towards enhancing Canada's energy infrastructure and achieving carbon neutrality goals.