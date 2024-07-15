CEC Adopts Offshore Wind Energy Strategic Plan to Support California’s 100 Percent Clean Electricity Future

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has adopted a comprehensive strategic plan to guide the development of offshore wind energy, as a step towards achieving the state’s 100 percent clean electricity future.

The plan outlines analysis and strategies to deploy floating turbines off the state’s central and northern coasts with a planning goal of 25,000 MW of capacity by 2045, enough to power 25 million homes.

"Offshore wind has the potential to accelerate the clean energy transition by providing a consistent, reliable source of clean electricity, supporting our ambitious climate goals, creating local manufacturing jobs and driving economic development,” said CEC Chair, David Hochschild.

“Offshore wind will create thousands of new jobs for Californians, from manufacturing to maintenance, and build out a robust supply chain to support this growing industry,” said Dee Dee Myers, senior advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). “Our commitment to offshore wind will bring sustainable growth, reduce our carbon footprint, and secure a cleaner, brighter future for all Californians.”

California’s electricity grid is served by nearly 35,000 MWs of renewable resources today, but to meet the 2045 goal, the state will require an additional 148,000 MWs, which will likely require the development of land and ocean space across many regions of the state. A recent study predicted the creation of more than 8,000 jobs during peak offshore wind development, majority of which will be unionized to provide stable and well-paying employment opportunities.

The plan demonstrates a commitment to responsible development reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pollution impacts for the climate, in communities, to public health and to the environment, and minimizes impacts to California Native American tribes, ocean users and marine wildlife.

The CEC and partner agencies will advance the strategic plan by:

· Continuing discussions and consultations with tribal governments, underserved communities, fisheries, industry, ocean users, environmental and environmental justice groups, and federal, state, and local agencies.

· Advancing and exploring the recommendations and strategies developed in the strategic plan.