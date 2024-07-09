SSEN Transmission Begins Tender Process to Secure Supply Chain for Eastern Green Link 3 HVDC Connection Project

SSEN Transmission has begun the tender process to secure cable and converter station work packages for its proposed Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL3) HVDC connection project linking Peterhead in Scotland and Norfolk in England.

EGL3 is a joint venture between SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) to transfer renewable power generated in the north of Scotland to demand centers throughout the UK, through a c.680 km route consisting of buried onshore and subsea cables.

The project plans to use the latest technology to provide a 2 GW bi-pole, 525 kV HVDC link between Peterhead in Aberdeenshire and the Norfolk area for an efficient transmission of high volumes of renewable energy for onward distribution.

EGL3 forms part of SSEN Transmission’s Pathway to 2030 program, a $25.61 billion investment to upgrade the electricity network in the north of Scotland and release the country’s renewable energy resources in support of national net zero and energy security targets.

SSEN Transmission and NGET are looking to secure the supply chain for the project, scheduled for delivery by 2033, at an early stage. This will help the project to be delivered on time and in budget, depending on final approval.