BOEM Approves New England Wind Construction and Operations Plan for Two Offshore Energy Projects

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has approved the New England Wind Construction and Operations Plan (COP), which authorizes construction and operation of two wind energy projects, thereby supporting the Biden-Harris administration’s aim to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to advancing offshore wind energy projects like New England Wind to create jobs, drive economic growth, and cut harmful climate pollution” said BOEM Director, Elizabeth Klein.

The approval will permit the construction and operation of two offshore wind energy facilities, known as New England Wind 1 and New England Wind 2, which together will have a total capacity of up to 2,600 MW of clean, renewable energy to power more than 900,000 homes each year.

The two projects are situated approximately 20 nm south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and about 24 nm southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts. The COP for the two projects includes up to 129 wind turbine generators, up to five electric service platforms, and up to five offshore export cables transmitting electricity to onshore transmission systems in the Town of Barnstable and Bristol County, Massachusetts.

BOEM considered feedback from Tribes, other government agencies, ocean users, and others prior to the decision. The feedback resulted in required measures to avoid, minimize, or mitigate any potential impacts from the project on marine life and other important ocean uses.