How Utilities Are Enabling A Dynamic Grid
  1. Renewables

Top 7 T&D World Feature Articles of 2024: Residential Transformers, SF6 Free Breakers, and Drones

Dec. 12, 2024
AI was a popular topic, along with drones and composite poles. T&D World presents its most popular in-depth articles.

Even though the transmission of electricity has been around since the late 19th century, there are still innovations and changing technology that help make the industry exciting and challenging. In 2024, T&D World covered those innovations and challenges. AI was a popular topic, along with drones and composite poles. T&D World presents its most popular in-depth articles....

About the Author

Nikki Chandler | Group Editorial Director, Energy

Nikki has 28 years of experience as an award-winning business-to-business editor, with 23 years of it covering the electric utility industry. She started out as an editorial intern with T&D World while finishing her degree, then joined Mobile Radio Technology and RF Design magazines. She returned to T&D World as an online editor in 2002 and now leads the content for EnergyTech, Microgrid Knowledge and T&D World media brands and supports Endeavor’s energy events, Microgrid Knowledge and T&D World Live. She has contributed to several publications over the past 25 years, including Waste Age, Wireless Review, Power Electronics Technology, and Arkansas Times. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.S. in journalism from the University of Kansas.

