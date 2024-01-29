Entergy Louisiana Receives Approval for Additional Renewable Power Facilities

The Louisiana Public Service Commission has approved the construction of facilities that would add approximately 225 megawatts of solar power to Entergy Louisiana’s generation portfolio.

In 2023, the company sought commission approval of two projects to source more solar energy – one in Iberville Parish that would account for approximately 175 megawatts, the other in Ouachita Parish that would be referred to as the Sterlington Solar Facility and account for an additional 49 megawatts.

The Sterlington Solar Facility will be constructed adjacent to the site of one of Entergy Louisiana’s oldest power plants, symbolizing the modernization of the company’s generation fleet to more efficient, cleaner sources of power. The Sterlington Power Station was built and placed into operation in the 1920’s and initially produced around 25 megawatts of power.

Along with the 225 megawatts approved today, the company also has 475 megawatts of solar power previously approved by the LPSC with an additional 3,000 megawatts pending approval.

“This is a monumental step toward not only reaching our own sustainability goals, but also helping our customers reach theirs as well,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “This approval shows how serious we are about helping the state grow through economic development and protecting the environment by reducing our carbon footprint. This is not only a win for us, but also for the betterment of Louisiana.”

Currently, Entergy Louisiana has approximately 230 megawatts of renewable resources that include the Capital Region Solar facility, which began delivering power to the grid in October 2020. Along with nuclear generation, nearly 25% of the company’s portfolio comes from carbon-free resources.

These newly approved solar developments in Louisiana are consistent with Entergy Corporation’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Black & Veatch will provide full engineering, procurement and construction services to the Sterlington project, which will contribute to the local economy with well-paying jobs and local spending.