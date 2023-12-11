New York Governor Announces Delivery Of First Offshore Wind Power to Long Island From South Fork Wind Project

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the delivery of clean power to Long Island from the first operational wind turbine at South Fork Wind, approximately 35 miles off Montauk.

The project has deployed two turbines with the total 12 turbines expected to be installed by early 2024.

While Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel, the Aeolus, will install the turbines, the project will generate approximately 130 MW of renewable energy, enough to power approximately 70,000 Long Island homes.

The renewable energy from the project will eliminate up to six million tons of carbon emissions each year, equivalent to removing 60,000 cars from the road.

The announcement supports the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act target to install 9 GW of offshore wind by 2035.

"South Fork Wind will power thousands of homes, create good-paying union jobs and demonstrate to all that offshore wind is a viable resource New York can harness for generations to come,” said Governor Hochul.

The project includes the U.S.-built offshore wind substation, which was supported by more than 350 New York union workers across three states for its construction. The substation collects the power produced by wind turbines and connects it to the grid.

Long Island-based Haugland Energy Group installed the underground duct bank system for South Fork Wind’s onshore transmission line and enabled construction of the project’s onshore interconnection facility.

LS Cable installed and joined the onshore cables with the help of Long Island’s Elecnor Hawkeye, which enabled more than 100 union jobs for Long Island skilled trades workers.

Also, Roman Stone based in Long Island, manufactured concrete mattresses to protect the undersea cables and Ljungstrom in western New York along with Riggs Distler & Company provided specialized structural steelwork.