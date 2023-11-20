Bureau Of Land Management Approves 500 kV Generation Tie Line In Maricopa County

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has sanctioned HV Sunrise’s 500 kV generation tie line (gen-tie) in Maricopa County to deliver solar energy from the 150 MW Harquahala Sun solar generation facility, a solar PV power plant located on about 1,000 acres in west Maricopa County, to the grid.

The company requested a 30-year right-of-way grant to construct, operate, maintain and eventually decommission the gen-tie line. The final route will cross about 1.14 miles of BLM land.

The line will connect the Harquahala Sun solar generation facility to the existing Delaney substation, both of which are on private lands, upon completion.

The construction on BLM land is expected to take about three months.

According to BLM, efficient deployment of renewable energy from the nation’s public lands is crucial in achieving the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and Congress’ direction in the Energy Act of 2020 to permit 25 GW of solar, wind and geothermal production on public lands by 2025.