DOE Issues Emergency Order to Bolster Southwest Power Pool Reliability Amid Extreme Heat

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has issued an emergency order authorizing the use of additional generation resources to help maintain electric system reliability across the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) region during a period of extreme heat and high electricity demand.

Issued at the request of SPP, the order directs the regional transmission organization to dispatch specified generating units as needed to preserve grid reliability. It also authorizes SPP to call on available backup generation resources as a last resort before declaring an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 or while an EEA 3 is in effect.

The emergency order, issued under DOE's authority to address electric reliability emergencies, took effect on July 26, 2026, and is scheduled to remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. CDT on Aug. 3, 2026.

According to DOE, an estimated 35 GW of backup generation capacity remains available nationwide. The department said the order is intended to provide SPP with additional operational flexibility during sustained hot weather conditions that are driving elevated electricity demand across its 14-state service territory.

In announcing the order, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said the action is designed to help ensure reliable electric service during the current heat event. He also criticized energy policies of the previous administration, arguing they contributed to increased grid reliability challenges. DOE said the emergency order is intended to reduce the risk of outages and support continued electric service for homes and businesses.

The action follows several days of elevated grid stress across the SPP footprint as extreme temperatures pushed electricity demand toward record levels while generator outages, lower-than-expected wind output and constrained imports reduced available operating reserves. SPP said the DOE order provides an additional reliability tool by allowing qualifying backup generation resources to be called upon if emergency conditions warrant, though it does not require those resources to operate immediately.