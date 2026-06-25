CenterPoint Energy Reports Progress on Greater Houston Grid Resiliency Initiative

CenterPoint Energy says it has made significant progress on its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI), a multi-year effort aimed at strengthening the electric grid against severe weather and improving service reliability across the Houston area.

The utility said the resiliency program, launched in August 2024, includes upgrades such as installing storm-resistant poles, undergrounding power lines, vegetation management and deploying grid automation technologies. By the end of 2026, CenterPoint expects the initiative to help prevent 150 million customer outage minutes across the Greater Houston region.

"Building a more resilient and reliable energy future is a priority for our customers and CenterPoint," said Nathan Brownell, vice president of resilience and capital delivery at CenterPoint Energy. "To date, we've made historic progress toward upgrading the Houston grid."

According to the company, completed and ongoing work under the initiative includes:

Installation of more than 69,000 storm-resilient poles designed to better withstand extreme weather.

Clearing more than 11,500 miles of higher-risk vegetation near power lines.

Undergrounding more than 600 miles of power lines.

Deployment of more than 650 self-healing automation devices intended to improve restoration times.

Installation of more than 150 advanced weather stations to support storm monitoring and preparation.

CenterPoint said customers can track resiliency projects in their communities through its online Community Progress Tracker map, which provides updates on local grid improvement projects.

The utility also plans to host 13 Community Connect events across the Greater Houston area between June 23 and Aug. 4. The meetings will provide customers, community members and local officials with information about ongoing reliability and resiliency projects, communications improvements and preparations for the 2026 hurricane season.

CenterPoint Energy serves more than 7 million metered electric and natural gas customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas through its transmission, distribution, generation and natural gas operations. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported approximately $47.8 billion in assets.