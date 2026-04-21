CenterPoint Energy Reports First-Quarter 2026 Progress on Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative

CenterPoint Energy announced first-quarter 2026 progress toward its milestones for the company’s Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI), a multi-year effort aimed at strengthening resiliency and improving reliability for its 2.9 million electric customers, while supporting the development of a more resilient coastal grid.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company installed more than 10,000 storm-resilient poles, cleared more than 1,600 miles of higher-risk vegetation, completed 99 miles of power line undergrounding, and hardened more than 220 miles of power lines. These efforts build on prior GHRI progress and contribute to the company’s 2026 goals, which include installing 35,000 storm-resilient poles, clearing high-risk vegetation from 8,000 miles of power lines, and hardening 500 transmission structures.

CenterPoint Energy stated that these infrastructure improvements are expected to enhance day-to-day reliability, reduce the impact of storm-related outages, and prevent more than 50 million outage minutes for customers in 2026.

“We are proud of the progress made in 2025 which helped deliver more than 100 million fewer outage minutes when compared to 2024, and we are determined to make even more progress in 2026 as we work toward our defining goal: building the nation's most resilient coastal grid. To date, we are ahead of schedule in making critical 2026 GHRI improvements, and we will continue to build the stronger, smarter infrastructure necessary to further improve systemwide reliability and strengthen resiliency, reducing the likelihood and impact of outages for our customers," said Nathan Brownell, CenterPoint's Vice President of Resilience and Capital Delivery.