Idaho Power Achieves Record Low Outages in 2025 Amid Summer Heat

Customers of Idaho Power experienced a record level of electric reliability in 2025, with the utility reporting an average of 1.04 outages per customer—the lowest in its nearly 110-year history.

The milestone comes during a year marked by summer heat that can strain electric systems, testing utilities’ ability to maintain consistent service. Despite those conditions, the company said it was able to improve reliability through ongoing grid investments and maintenance efforts.

Mitch Colburn, vice president of planning, engineering and construction, said the results reflect continued work to reduce both the frequency and duration of outages, noting that even short disruptions can be inconvenient for customers.

To support system performance, the utility conducts equipment inspections, performs proactive maintenance and makes targeted upgrades. Crews and contractors also trim vegetation near power lines and replace aging infrastructure when necessary. In some cases, sections of overhead lines are moved underground.

According to the company, these efforts are aimed not only at improving reliability but also at reducing wildfire risk and enhancing overall system safety.